Fintech Data Platform Calcbench and Investment Strategy Research Firm Cirrus Research Announce Earnings Quality Webinar

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Calcbench, the leading interactive, financial research platform for data-intensive analysts, and Cirrus Research, an independent investment strategy research firm dedicated to delivering innovative analysis to Mid, Small and Micro Cap investors, today announced their Earnings Quality webinar.
"Over the past two years, investors have typically shunned higher quality firms for high-growth, innovative and aggressive growth firms," says Satya Pradhuman, CEO and Director of Research at Cirrus. "With volatility in the market back in spades, there's a case to re-look at high quality firms, with sustainable firm operations."
In their recent report, Transitioning from the re-opening to rebuilding trade in 2022, Cirrus Research presented their findings concluding that, "Higher quality factor performance is in an early rebound stage. A look at a variety of quality factor measures suggests both a multi-year laggard pattern and a more recent recovery that may be underway."
In the webinar Pranav Ghai, Calcbench co-Founder and CEO, shares common metrics to evaluate earnings quality, including cash flow from operations (CFO). Ghai also highlights the benefits of understanding goodwill on the balance sheet and operating segments, two unconventional metrics, to track a firm's earnings quality.
In addition to individual firm metrics, Ghai and Pradhuman explore earnings quality metrics for the specific industries, including: industrials, finance/ REITs, technology and aggressive growth businesses.
To watch the Earnings Quality webinar, visit https://bit.ly/3s9GUM9.
About Calcbench
Calcbench is a financial data platform designed for outperformance. Founded in 2011, the company uses the latest technology to offer instant and systematic access to all the data (numbers and text) in financial statements, including the details hidden within the footnotes. Developed by former analysts, Calcbench was built for financial analysts looking to go deeper. Visit http://www.calcbench.com to learn more.
About Cirrus Research, LLC
Cirrus Research, LLC is a seasoned, independent investment strategy research firm dedicated to delivering innovative analysis and elevated insights to Mid, Small, and Micro Cap investors. Our approach is idea-driven, personalized, and supported by a quantitative discipline. Cirrus helps you make the most informed decisions by focusing on your individual challenges and creating customized products and services that meet your unique needs. We have developed a proprietary set of analytics designed to support your idea generation process, due diligence, and portfolio management.
Media Contact
Samantha Berg, Calcbench, +1 9175334622, samantha@calcbench.com
SOURCE Calcbench
