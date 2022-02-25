Auction Direct USA Is Offering Maintenance Specials to Customers

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car maintenance can be a costly affair. This isn't the case if customers are getting their car serviced at Auction Direct USA in Raleigh, North Carolina. This dealership has a host of maintenance specials. Customers can avail themselves of these offers to save money.
The regular price for heat/air conditioning service is $129.99. By availing of the "Heat/Air Conditioning Service" coupon, drivers can get this service done at a 38.75% discount for $79.99. They can get their battery tested or tire and brake inspection done for free by showing the "Battery Test or Tire & Brake Inspection" coupon at the dealership. Brake servicing can be undertaken for $189.99 per axle with the "Brake Service" coupon. Meanwhile, the regular price for servicing the heating/coolant system and radiator flush is $159.99. By using the "Heating/Coolant System Service & Radiator Flush," customers can save $90 and get the service done for $69.99.
Customers can schedule a service appointment online or call 919 789 6900. While their vehicle is being serviced, drivers can enjoy a comfortable lounge replete with fresh coffee and Wi-Fi. The dealership is located at 7601 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27612. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Media Contact
Tony Kicinski, Auction Direct USA, 844-678-8048, tonyk@auctiondirectusa.com
SOURCE Auction Direct USA
