Feldspar Market to witness 5,970.26 thousand units growth | APAC to dominate with 52% market share | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The feldspar market is set to grow by 5,970.26 thousand units between 2021 and 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.65% during the forecast period. The report provides in-depth analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Download a Free Sample Now to understand the scope of our report.

The feldspar market is fragmented due to the presence of several regional and international players. Vendors operating in the market are deploying various growth strategies such as product innovations and other inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market. A and J Microns Pvt. Ltd., Asia Mineral Processing Co. Ltd., Eczacibasi Holding AS, Imerys S.A., iMinerals Inc., Micronized, Minerali Industriali S.r.l., Sibelco Group, Sun Minerals, and The Quartz Corp are some of the dominant players in the market.

Increasing investments in the development of infrastructure will drive the growth of the market. In addition, the increasing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials and the growing demand for automotive glass will offer immense growth opportunities for vendors. However, increased recycling in the glass industry, stringent environmental regulations in the mining industry, and the easy availability of substitutes for glass and ceramic tiles will reduce the growth opportunities for market players. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The report covers the following areas:

Feldspar Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Glass



Ceramics



Fillers



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

By application, the glass segment generated maximum revenue in the market. The rising demand for glass fibers in construction, transportation, and consumer products will drive the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By geography, APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 52% of the global market share. The increasing demand for feldspar from the glass and ceramic industry in countries such as India and China is driving the growth of the feldspar market in APAC. China and India are the key markets for feldspar in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Identify major revenue generating segments, regions, and key countries in the market. Discover dominant players and their key offerings by purchasing our full report.

Start by Downloading a Free Sample Now!

Feldspar Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist feldspar market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the feldspar market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the feldspar market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of feldspar market vendors

Related Reports:

Tinplate Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Activated Carbon Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Feldspar Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.65% Market growth 2022-2026 5970.26 thousand units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.40 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Canada, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A and J Microns Pvt. Ltd., Asia Mineral Processing Co. Ltd., Eczacibasi Holding AS, Imerys S.A., iMinerals Inc., Micronized, Minerali Industriali S.r.l., Sibelco Group, Sun Minerals, and The Quartz Corp Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Glass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Ceramics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Fillers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

A and J Microns Pvt. Ltd.

Asia Mineral Processing Co. Ltd.

Eczacibasi Holding AS

Imerys S.A.

iMinerals Inc.

Micronized

Minerali Industriali S.r.l.

Sibelco Group

Sun Minerals

The Quartz Corp

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/feldspar-market-to-witness-5-970-26-thousand-units-growth--apac-to-dominate-with-52-market-share--technavio-301488869.html

SOURCE Technavio