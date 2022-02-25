Global Precious Metals Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Precious Metals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global precious metals market reached a value of US$ 192.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 254.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Precious metals are naturally occurring elements that are characterized by their high luster. These metals are rare, hard, less reactive and have high economic value compared to base metals. They are also ductile, malleable, resistant to corrosion and good conductors of heat and energy. As a result, they find applications in the manufacturing of jewelry, consumer electronics, automobiles, chemicals and medical equipment across the globe. Precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum and palladium, are also used as valuable assets for investment purposes.



Global Precious Metals Market Growth Drivers:

The market is experiencing growth on account of changing lifestyles and inflating disposable incomes of individuals. Apart from this, due to the rising environmental concerns, leading market players in different industry verticals are investing in the recycling of precious metals that can further be utilized for manufacturing heart pacemakers and artificial cochlea. Moreover, governments of various countries are implementing stringent emission regulations, which, in turn, is contributing to the market growth, as these metals are used for purifying exhaust gases in automobiles.

However, on account of the rising cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), governments of various countries have announced complete lockdowns as a preventive measure to combat the pandemic. This has disrupted supply chains and halted operations of several manufacturing units, which, in turn, have led to inventory shortages. On the other hand, the investments in precious metals have increased as a means to survive the rapidly changing market conditions.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Anglo American Platinum Limited (Anglo American PLC), Barrick Gold Corporation, First Majestic Silver Corp., First Quantum Minerals Ltd., Freeport-Mcmoran Inc., Fresnillo Plc (Penoles Group), Gabriel Resources Ltd., Glencore International AG, Gold Fields Limited, Harmony Gold, Impala Platinum Holdings Limited, Lundin Mining Corporation and Pan American Silver Corporation.



