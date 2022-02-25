Top 100 Trial Lawyer Kristian Rasmussen Named Senior Partner at Milberg

VESTAVIA, Ala., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranked by The American Trial Lawyers Association as one of the Top 100 Trial Lawyers, distinguished as a U.S. Naval Officer in the Judge Advocate General's Corps., and awarded the Global War on Terrorism Medal, Milberg is proud to welcome Kristian Rasmussen as Senior Partner.
"I am privileged and honored to be working with the team of outstanding professionals at Milberg," Mr. Rasmussen announces. "I am excited about the future and look forward to increasing the success we achieve for our clients."
Mr. Rasmussen is passionate about helping people receive the justice they deserve. Mr. Rasmussen identifies the law as an equalizer that allows individuals to stand on a level playing field against large corporations. He has over twenty-two years of legal experience, primarily representing plaintiffs against pharmaceutical companies and medical device manufacturers. Mr. Rasmussen has established himself as a leader recognized by judges, peers, and the media.
Mr. Rasmussen's experience in this practice is both widespread and well known, as he has served both the armed forces and civilians on large-level cases where numerous plaintiffs are harmed or injured because of large corporations' negligence.
Most notably, he has served on the Joint Armed Services Committee In Re: 3M Combat Arms Earplug Products Liability Litigation, MDL No. 2885, representing service members who suffered significant injuries including hearing loss. Mr. Rasmussen's leadership record continues, boasting his position as Lead Counsel In Re: Abilify Products Liability Litigation, MDL No. 2734 and Co-Lead Trial Counsel In Re: High Sulfur Content Gasoline Products Liability Litigation, MDL No. 1632.
"We are ecstatic to have someone with Kristian's vast skillsets and passion for justice join our ranks," Milberg's Marc Grossman says. "He will prove to be a spearheading asset as both Senior Partner and a leader within the Complex Litigations team."
Mr. Rasmussen is responsible for recovering over $500 million for clients by ensuring drug companies and medical device manufacturers are held accountable for injuries caused by the dangerous products they make.
Milberg challenges corporate wrongdoing through class action, mass tort, consumer, and shareholder rights services, both domestically and globally. Established by members of Milberg Phillips Grossman LLP, Sanders Phillips Grossman LLC, Greg Coleman Law PC, and Whitfield Bryson LLP, the firm represents plaintiffs in the areas of antitrust, securities, financial fraud, consumer protection, automobile emissions claims, defective drugs and devices, environmental litigation, financial and insurance litigation, and cyber law security.
For over 50 years, Milberg and its affiliates have been protecting victims' rights and have recovered over $50 billion for our clients. Our attorneys possess a renowned depth of legal expertise, employ the highest ethical and legal standards, and pride ourselves on providing stellar client service. We have repeatedly been recognized as leaders in the plaintiffs' bar and appointed to leadership roles in prominent national mass torts and class actions.
CONTACT: Angel Persaud, Director of Marketing, apersaud@milberg.com
SOURCE Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman PLLC
