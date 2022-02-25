Potassium Sorbate Market Size to Grow by USD 29.74 Million| Increased Demand for Potassium Sorbate in Processed Food to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Potassium Sorbate Market by End-user (Food and beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal care and cosmetics, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the potassium sorbate market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 29.74 million, according to the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to register an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 3.98% during the forecast period.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increased demand for potassium sorbate in processed food and easy production process are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as allergic reaction caused by potassium sorbate will challenge market growth. An increase in consumption of baked foods, processed fruits, vegetables, and the growth of the dairy industry is expected to fuel the market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for confectionery, dairy and frozen products, meat, and seafood can propel the growth of the market in focus in the coming years. Among the numerous applications of potassium sorbet, it is extensively used in canned fruits and vegetables, canned meat, desserts, and the dairy sector that offers milk-based products as a preservative in the food and beverage industry. Moreover, it is also used in cosmetics, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, surfactants, and detergents. It functions as a stabilizer in beverages and protects them from secondary fermentation and reinfection.

The allergic reaction is caused by potassium sorbate when used above the prescribed limits in food products, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. It can cause skin irritation, itchy scalp, and skin allergies. The allergic reactions and side effects of potassium sorbate above the prescribed level in food products can significantly reduce its consumption rate in food and beverage products will hinder the market's growth.

Key Segment Analysis

The potassium sorbate market report is segmented by End-user (Food and beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal care and cosmetics, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The food and beverages end-user segment held the largest potassium sorbate market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest growth during the forecast period due to the significant increase in the demand for packaged food and ready-to-eat meals in developed and developing economies. North America will be the leading region with 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. 34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for potassium sorbate in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe.The significant increase in the demand for potassium sorbate from end-user segments owing to favorable government support for its production and consumption will facilitate the potassium sorbate market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Anant Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.



Anmol Chemicals Group



APAC Chemical Corp.



Astrra Chemicals



BIMAL PHARMA PVT. LTD.



Celanese Corp.



CNK Fragrances Pvt. Ltd.



FBC Industries Inc.



Jinneng Science and Technology Co. Ltd.



LINYI VAN SCIENCE AND TECHNIQUE CO. LTD.



LUBON INDUSTRY Co. LTD



Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical Co. Ltd.



REJOICE LIFE INGREDIENTS



Shandong Hongda Biotechnology Co. Ltd.



SHANGHAI NICECHEM CO. LTD.

NICECHEM CO. LTD.

Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc.



Tianjin Haitong Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd.



Titan Biotech Ltd.



Wanglong Tech Co. Ltd



Daicel Corp.

Potassium Sorbate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.98% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 29.74 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anant Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Anmol Chemicals Group, APAC Chemical Corp., Astrra Chemicals, BIMAL PHARMA PVT. LTD., Celanese Corp., CNK Fragrances Pvt. Ltd., FBC Industries Inc., Jinneng Science and Technology Co. Ltd., LINYI VAN SCIENCE AND TECHNIQUE CO. LTD., LUBON INDUSTRY Co. LTD, Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical Co. Ltd., REJOICE LIFE INGREDIENTS, Shandong Hongda Biotechnology Co. Ltd., SHANGHAI NICECHEM CO. LTD., Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc., Tianjin Haitong Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd., Titan Biotech Ltd., Wanglong Tech Co. Ltd, and Daicel Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increased demand for potassium sorbate in processed food

8.1.2 Easy production process

8.1.3 Approvals from regulatory bodies and governments

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Allergic reaction caused by potassium sorbate

8.2.2 Availability of substitutes

8.2.3 Lack of customization and differentiation

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

8.4.1 Diversified applications

8.4.2 Increasing demand for clean label ingredients

8.4.3 Growth of the packaged food and beverage industry

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Vendor landscape

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: ?Landscape disruption?

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: ?Market positioning of vendors?

10.3 APAC Chemical Corp.

Exhibit 97: APAC Chemical Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 98: APAC Chemical Corp. - Product / Service

Exhibit 99: APAC Chemical Corp. - Key offerings

10.4 Celanese Corp.

Exhibit 100: Celanese Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 101: Celanese Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 102: Celanese Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 103: Celanese Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 104: Celanese Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 FBC Industries Inc.

Exhibit 105: FBC Industries Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 106: FBC Industries Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 107: FBC Industries Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Jinneng Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 108: Jinneng Science and Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 109: Jinneng Science and Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 110: Jinneng Science and Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 LINYI VAN SCIENCE AND TECHNIQUE CO. LTD.

Exhibit 111: LINYI VAN SCIENCE AND TECHNIQUE CO. LTD. - Overview

Exhibit 112: LINYI VAN SCIENCE AND TECHNIQUE CO. LTD. - Product / Service

Exhibit 113: LINYI VAN SCIENCE AND TECHNIQUE CO. LTD. - Key offerings

10.8 LUBON INDUSTRY Co. LTD

Exhibit 114: LUBON INDUSTRY Co. LTD - Overview

Exhibit 115: LUBON INDUSTRY Co. LTD - Product / Service

Exhibit 116: LUBON INDUSTRY Co. LTD - Key offerings

10.9 Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 118: Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service

