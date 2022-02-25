Fabric Softeners And Conditioners Market Size to Grow by USD 5.06 Billion | APAC to contribute to 42% of the Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Fabric Softeners And Conditioners Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the fabric softeners and conditioners market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 5.06 billion, as per the latest market analysis report from Technavio. The report identifies the market to register an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.05% during the forecast period.

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The high demand for eco-friendly fabric conditioners and rising inclination of millennials toward premium products are some of the key market drivers. The demand for green products is on the rise due to the increasing concern about the environment and about the need to lead a healthy lifestyle. In addition, consumers are becoming very particular about using eco-friendly fabric conditioners and are demanding products that contain eco-friendly and natural ingredients. However, factors such as indoor air pollution will challenge market growth. Indoor air pollution is one of the factors hindering the fabric softeners and conditioners market growth. While fabric conditioners are essential to the maintenance of fabric quality, they also may contain toxic or harmful substances that affect indoor air quality and make the fabric more flammable. Excessive exposure to chemicals can lead to their build-up in the body and affect health. Thus, these factors will hinder the demand for the global fabric softeners and conditioners market during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report!

Key Market Segment Analysis

The fabric softeners and conditioners market report is segmented by Type (Liquid and Dryer sheets) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The liquid sheets type segment held the largest fabric softeners and conditioners market share in 2021. These sheets are made of cationic ammonium compounds, which come in concentrated as well as regular forms. Rinse cycle fabric softeners (RCFS) and dryer sheets are the most commonly used kinds of fabric conditioners or softeners worldwide. APAC will be the leading region with 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for fabric softeners and conditioners market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Another key region offering significant growth opportunities to the vendors is North America. Growth in online shopping, increased washing machine sales, and the reopening of laundromats will facilitate the fabric softeners and conditioners market growth in North America over the forecast period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Top Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market

AlEn USA



Amway Corp.



Church and Dwight Co. Inc.



Colgate-Palmolive Co.



Dropps



Godrej Group



Henkel AG and Co. KGaA



Kao Corp.



LG Household and Health Care Ltd.



Lion Corp.



Marico Ltd.



Melaleuca Inc.



Norfolk Natural Living



Pigeon Corp.



Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC



S. C. Johnson and Son Inc.



Seventh Generation Inc.



The Procter and Gamble Co.



Unilever PLC



Werner & Mertz GmbH

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:



Detergent Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Liquid Detergent Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Fabric Softeners And Conditioners Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.05% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 5.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.48 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AlEn USA, Amway Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Dropps, Godrej Group, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., LG Household and Health Care Ltd., Lion Corp., Marico Ltd., Melaleuca Inc., Norfolk Natural Living, Pigeon Corp., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., Seventh Generation Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Werner & Mertz GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2: Market Characteristics

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 02: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 03: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 04: Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 06 Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 07: Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 09: Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are Liquid and Dryer sheets.

Exhibit 10: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 11: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 12: Comparison by Type

Exhibit 13: Comparison by Type

5.3 Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 15: Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 16: Liquid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 17: Liquid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Dryer sheets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 18: Dryer sheets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 19: Dryer sheets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Dryer sheets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 21: Dryer sheets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 22: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 23: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 24: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

Exhibit 27: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 31: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 35: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 42: Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 43: Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 45: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 46: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 47: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 48: US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 49: US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 50: US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 51: US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 52: China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 53: China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 54: China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 55: China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 56: Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 57: Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 58: Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 59: Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 60: Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 64: Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 High demand for eco-friendly fabric conditioners

8.1.2 Rising inclination of millennials toward premium products

8.1.3 Increase in marketing initiatives

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Indoor air pollution

8.2.2 Increase in allergies

8.2.3 Balancing production cost, price, and quality of products

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 69: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

8.4.1 Demand for new formats of fabric conditioners

8.4.2 Rising concerns over the use of chemicals including quaternary ammonium compounds

8.4.3 Expansion of distribution network

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 70: Vendor Landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 71: Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 72: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 73: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 74: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amway Corp.

Exhibit 75: Amway Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 76: Amway Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 77: Amway Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 78: Amway Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 79: Amway Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Exhibit 80: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 81: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 82: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 83: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 84: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Exhibit 85: Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Overview

Exhibit 86: Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 87: Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 88: Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Segment focus

10.6 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 89: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Overview

Exhibit 90: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments

Exhibit 91: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key news

Exhibit 92: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings

Exhibit 93: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

10.7 Kao Corp.

Exhibit 94: Kao Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 95: Kao Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 96: Kao Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 97: Kao Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 98: Kao Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Marico Ltd.

Exhibit 99: Marico Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 100: Marico Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 101: Marico Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 102: Marico Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Exhibit 103: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Overview

Exhibit 104: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Business segments

Exhibit 105: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Key offerings

Exhibit 120: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Segment focus

Exhibit 121: S. C. Johnson and Son Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 122: S. C. Johnson and Son Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 123: S. C. Johnson and Son Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 124: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview

Exhibit 124: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview

Exhibit 125: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 126: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key news

Exhibit 127: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 128: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

10.10 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 129: Unilever PLC - Overview

Exhibit 130: Unilever PLC - Business segments

Exhibit 131: Unilever PLC - Key news

Exhibit 132: Unilever PLC - Key offerings

Exhibit 133: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 83: Research Methodology

Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 85: Information sources

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fabric-softeners-and-conditioners-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-5-06-billion--apac-to-contribute-to-42-of-the-market-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301488860.html

SOURCE Technavio