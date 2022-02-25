Fabric Softeners And Conditioners Market Size to Grow by USD 5.06 Billion | APAC to contribute to 42% of the Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fabric Softeners And Conditioners Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the fabric softeners and conditioners market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 5.06 billion, as per the latest market analysis report from Technavio. The report identifies the market to register an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.05% during the forecast period.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The high demand for eco-friendly fabric conditioners and rising inclination of millennials toward premium products are some of the key market drivers. The demand for green products is on the rise due to the increasing concern about the environment and about the need to lead a healthy lifestyle. In addition, consumers are becoming very particular about using eco-friendly fabric conditioners and are demanding products that contain eco-friendly and natural ingredients. However, factors such as indoor air pollution will challenge market growth. Indoor air pollution is one of the factors hindering the fabric softeners and conditioners market growth. While fabric conditioners are essential to the maintenance of fabric quality, they also may contain toxic or harmful substances that affect indoor air quality and make the fabric more flammable. Excessive exposure to chemicals can lead to their build-up in the body and affect health. Thus, these factors will hinder the demand for the global fabric softeners and conditioners market during the forecast period.
Key Market Segment Analysis
The fabric softeners and conditioners market report is segmented by Type (Liquid and Dryer sheets) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The liquid sheets type segment held the largest fabric softeners and conditioners market share in 2021. These sheets are made of cationic ammonium compounds, which come in concentrated as well as regular forms. Rinse cycle fabric softeners (RCFS) and dryer sheets are the most commonly used kinds of fabric conditioners or softeners worldwide. APAC will be the leading region with 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for fabric softeners and conditioners market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Another key region offering significant growth opportunities to the vendors is North America. Growth in online shopping, increased washing machine sales, and the reopening of laundromats will facilitate the fabric softeners and conditioners market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Top Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market
- AlEn USA
- Amway Corp.
- Church and Dwight Co. Inc.
- Colgate-Palmolive Co.
- Dropps
- Godrej Group
- Henkel AG and Co. KGaA
- Kao Corp.
- LG Household and Health Care Ltd.
- Lion Corp.
- Marico Ltd.
- Melaleuca Inc.
- Norfolk Natural Living
- Pigeon Corp.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
- S. C. Johnson and Son Inc.
- Seventh Generation Inc.
- The Procter and Gamble Co.
- Unilever PLC
- Werner & Mertz GmbH
Fabric Softeners And Conditioners Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.05%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 5.06 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.48
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 42%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AlEn USA, Amway Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Dropps, Godrej Group, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., LG Household and Health Care Ltd., Lion Corp., Marico Ltd., Melaleuca Inc., Norfolk Natural Living, Pigeon Corp., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., Seventh Generation Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Werner & Mertz GmbH
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
