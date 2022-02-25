Food Hydrocolloids Market in China to Register $ 550.18mn growth during 2022-2026|Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meal Replacement Products Market share in Europe Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Behn Meyer Deutschland Holding AG & Co. KG, Cargill Inc., CP Kelco US Inc., Hawkins Watts Ltd., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Rousselot (M) SDN. BHD., Zhenpai Hydrocolloids Co. Ltd among others.

10+ – Including Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Behn Meyer Deutschland Holding AG & Co. KG, Cargill Inc., CP Kelco US Inc., Hawkins Watts Ltd., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Rousselot (M) SDN. BHD., Zhenpai Hydrocolloids Co. Ltd among others. Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape.

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape. Segments: Type (gelatin gum, pectin, xanthan gum, guar gum, and others) and application (dairy and frozen products, bakery and confectionery, beverages, meat and seafood products, and others)

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Food Hydrocolloids Market in China is expected to increase by USD 550.18 million from 2021 to 2026, at an decelerated CAGR of 9.30%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Download FREE Sample : for more additional information about the key regions in China.

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Food Hydrocolloids Market in China

The Food Hydrocolloids Market in China is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.: Offers food hydrocolloids that is used in adhesives, acrylates, aquaflow, biofunctionals, composites, cyclodextrins, encapsulates, emollient esters, emulsifiers, film coating systems, guar and guar derivatives, hydrogels.

Behn Meyer Deutschland Holding AG & Co. KG.: Offers food hydrocolloids that includes nutritional lipids, digestive enzymes, vitamins, probiotics and prebiotics, carotenoids, hydrocolloids, nutraceuticals, human milk oligosaccharides, active pharmaceutical ingredients, cannabinoids.

Cargill Inc.: Offers food hydrocolloids that includes nutritional lipids, digestive enzymes, vitamins, probiotics and prebiotics, carotenoids, hydrocolloids, nutraceuticals, human milk oligosaccharides, active pharmaceutical ingredients, cannabinoids.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants: https://www.technavio.com/report/meal-replacement-products-market-industry-in-europe-analysis

Food Hydrocolloids Market in China 2022-2026: Segmentation

Food hydrocolloids market in china is segmented as below:

Type

Gelatin Gum



Pectin



Xanthan Gum



Guar Gum



Others

Application

Dairy And Frozen Products



Bakery And Confectionery



Beverages



Meat And Seafood Products



Others

The food hydrocolloids market in China is driven by Rising consumption of convenience foods, Significant rise in new product launches, and Growing demand from bakery and confectionery industries. In addition, other factors such as are expected to trigger the food hydrocolloids market in China toward witnessing a CAGR of over 9.30% during the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market segmentation of the above-mentioned country.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Food Hydrocolloids Market in China Key Driver :

The rising consumption of convenience foods:



Factors such as rising per capita income and spending expenditure, as well as rapid economic development, have resulted in a major increase in the demand for processed foods. The rise in demand for processed foods can also be ascribed to increased spending on health and nutritional foods, radical changes in people's lifestyles and eating habits, rising disposable money, and an increase in the number of young people, nuclear families, and working women.

Food Hydrocolloids Market in China Key Trend :

The multifunctionality of hydrocolloids :



Food hydrocolloids have long been employed as thickeners (gravies, soups, and toppings), stabilizers, water retention agents, emulsifiers, and gel-forming agents in a variety of food products (jam, foods, jelly, marmalade, and low-sugar per calorie gels). Some food hydrocolloids have recently been used as fat replacers to obtain low-calorie goods and to replace gluten in the manufacture of gluten-free bread due to their polymeric nature. Such factors are projected to increase demand for food hydrocolloids in a variety of applications, boosting market growth throughout the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Frozen Snack Market in Germany by Product and Distribution channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The frozen snack market share in Germany is expected to increase by USD 1.17 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.25%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Rice Market in Spain by Distribution channel and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The rice market share in Spain is expected to increase by USD 214.48 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.40%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Food Hydrocolloids Market Scope in China Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 9.30% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 550.18 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.20 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Behn Meyer Deutschland Holding AG & Co. KG, Cargill Inc., CP Kelco US Inc., Hawkins Watts Ltd., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Rousselot (M) SDN. BHD., and Zhenpai Hydrocolloids Co. Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 06: Parent market

Exhibit 07: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Packaged Foods and Meats

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Primary processing

2.2.5 Outbound logistics

2.2.6 End-customers

2.2.7 Marketing and sales

2.2.8 Services

Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (million $)

Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 20: Application- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 21: Comparison by Application

5.3 Dairy and frozen products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Dairy and frozen products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 23: Dairy and frozen products- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Bakery and confectionery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Bakery and confectionery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Bakery and confectionery- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Beverages- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Meat and seafood products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Meat and seafood products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Meat and seafood products- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 33: type- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 34: Comparison by Type

6.3 Gelatin gum - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: Gelatin gum - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Gelatin gum- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Pectin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Pectin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: Pectin - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Xanthan gum - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: Xanthan gum - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: Xanthan gum - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Guar gum - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Guar gum - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 42: Guar gum - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Type

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 46: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Rising consumption of convenience foods

8.1.2 Significant rise in new product launches

8.1.3 Growing demand from bakery and confectionery industries

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 High prices affect product consumption

8.2.2 Need for adherence to stringent regulations and guidelines

8.2.3 Unclear labeling lead to ambiguities and uncertainties

Exhibit 47: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Multifunctionality of hydrocolloids lead to their wide range of applications

8.3.2 Rise in strategic alliances

8.3.3 Capacity expansions and new plants

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 48: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 49: ?Landscape disruption?

Exhibit 50: Industry Risk

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors Covered

Exhibit 51: Vendor Landscape

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 52: ?Market positioning of vendors?

10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 53: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview

Exhibit 54: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments

Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key news

Exhibit 56: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 57: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 58: Ashland Global Holdings Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 59: Ashland Global Holdings Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 60: Ashland Global Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 61: Ashland Global Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Behn Meyer Deutschland Holding AG & Co. KG

Exhibit 62: Behn Meyer Deutschland Holding AG & Co. KG - Overview

Exhibit 63: Behn Meyer Deutschland Holding AG & Co. KG - Product and service

Exhibit 64: Behn Meyer Deutschland Holding AG & Co. KG - Key offerings

10.6 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 65: Cargill Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 66: Cargill Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 67: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 CP Kelco US Inc.

Exhibit 68: CP Kelco US Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 69: CP Kelco US Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 70: CP Kelco US Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Hawkins Watts Ltd.

Exhibit 71: Hawkins Watts Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 72: Hawkins Watts Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 73: Hawkins Watts Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

Exhibit 74: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 75: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 76: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 77: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Koninklijke DSM NV

Exhibit 78: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview

Exhibit 79: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments

Exhibit 80: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings

Exhibit 81: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus

10.11 Rousselot (M) SDN. BHD.

Exhibit 82: Rousselot (M) SDN. BHD. - Overview

Exhibit 83: Rousselot (M) SDN. BHD. - Product and service

Exhibit 84: Rousselot (M) SDN. BHD. - Key offerings

10.12 Zhenpai Hydrocolloids Co. Ltd

Exhibit 85: Zhenpai Hydrocolloids Co. Ltd - Overview

Exhibit 86: Zhenpai Hydrocolloids Co. Ltd - Product and service

Exhibit 87: Zhenpai Hydrocolloids Co. Ltd - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 ????Market definition

11.1.2 ????Objectives

11.1.3 ????Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 88: ?Currency conversion rates for US$?

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 89: ?Research Methodology

Exhibit 90: ??Validation techniques employed for market sizing?

Exhibit 91: ??Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/food-hydrocolloids-market-in-china-to-register--550-18mn-growth-during-2022-2026technavio-301488899.html

SOURCE Technavio