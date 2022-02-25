ñol

Infrastructure Market in New Zealand to Grow by USD 10.00 billion | Technavio

by PRNewswire
February 25, 2022 12:28 PM | 13 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infrastructure Market In New Zealand by Application (Transportation, Social, Utilities, and Manufacturing) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the infrastructure market in New Zealand between 2021 and 2026 is USD 10.00 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver
  • Market Challenge

The inclination toward economic growth is one of the key factors driving the infrastructure market growth in New Zealand. The National Infrastructure Unit was founded in 2009 in response to the importance of infrastructure as a fundamental driver of economic growth, and the National Infrastructure Plan was released shortly after with a strong goal of making New Zealand's infrastructure resilient and coordinated by 2045. The market is expected to grow further during the forecast period. Due to the increasing instances of unemployment brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the government considers infrastructure crucial to keep people employed, stimulate regional economies, and retain the economy's productive potential. Thus, in 2021, the government created sector-specific criteria to allow the construction industry to resume operations as soon as possible, with all necessary health and safety precautions in place.

The shortage of skilled laborers is one of the key challenges to the infrastructure market growth in New Zealand. Due to global skills shortages and the impact of COVID-19, two of Auckland's most important infrastructure projects have been facing significant cost hikes and delays. Hence, the shortage of skilled laborers will act as a major challenge for the market growth during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with TechnavioRead our FREE Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

By application, the infrastructure market in new Zealand is segmented into transportation, social, utilities, and manufacturing. The transportation segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. New Zealand has an extensive and competitive transportation industry, with many operators, particularly in road freight, and fewer companies in air, sea, and rail. The New Zealand government is focused on economic growth, and one of the top objectives in accomplishing this aim is supporting infrastructure development.

By revenue stream, the market is segmented into direct investment, indirect investment, and others. The direct investment segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increase in foreign direct investments (FDI) owing to the open and business-friendly economy, low levels of corruption, strong protection of property rights, high living standards, political stability, and favorable tax policy.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

    • CIMIC Group Ltd.
    • Citycare Group
    • Downer EDI Ltd.
    • Fulton Hogan Ltd.
    • Hawkins Ltd.
    • Kiwi Property Group Ltd.
    • Naylor Love
    • Obayashi Corp.
    • Ventia Services Group Pty Ltd.
    • Vinci SA
  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Infrastructure Market In New Zealand Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.59%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 10.00 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.97

Regional analysis

New Zealand

Performing market contribution

New Zealand at 100%

Key consumer countries

New Zealand

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

CIMIC Group Ltd., Citycare Group, Downer EDI Ltd., Fulton Hogan Ltd., Hawkins Ltd., Kiwi Property Group Ltd., Naylor Love, Obayashi Corp., Ventia Services Group Pty Ltd., and Vinci SA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary                         

               1.1 Market Overview 

                              Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

                              Exhibit 02:  Key finding 2

                              Exhibit 03:  Key finding 5

                              Exhibit 04:  Key finding 6

                              Exhibit 05:  Key finding 7

2. Market Landscape                            

               2.1 Market ecosystem             

                              Exhibit 06:  Parent market

                              Exhibit 07:  Market characteristics

               2.2 Value chain analysis           

                              Exhibit 08:  Value Chain Analysis: Construction and Engineering

                              2.2.1 Inputs

                              2.2.2 Inbound logistics

                              2.2.3 Operations

                              2.2.4 Marketing and sales

3. Market Sizing                      

               3.1 Market definition

                              Exhibit 09:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

               3.2 Market segment analysis  

                              Exhibit 10:  Market segments

               3.3 Market size 2021 

               3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026 

                              Exhibit 11:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)

                              3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

                              3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

                              Exhibit 12:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                         

               4.1 Five Forces Summary         

                              Exhibit 13:  Five forces analysis 2021 and 2026

               4.2 Bargaining power of buyers            

                              Exhibit 14:  Bargaining power of buyers

               4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers        

                              Exhibit 15:  Bargaining power of suppliers

               4.4 Threat of new entrants     

                              Exhibit 16:  Threat of new entrants

               4.5 Threat of substitutes          

                              Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

               4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                              Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

               4.7 Market condition 

                              Exhibit 19:  Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Application                       

               5.1 Market segments

                              The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Transportation
  • Social
  • Utilities
  • Manufacturing

                              Exhibit 20:  Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

               5.2 Comparison by Application             

                              Exhibit 21:  Comparison by Application

               5.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026          

                              Exhibit 22:  Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

                              Exhibit 23:  Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.4 Social - Market size and forecast 2021-2026            

                              Exhibit 24:  Social - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

                              Exhibit 25:  Social - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.5 Utilities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026        

                              Exhibit 26:  Utilities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

                              Exhibit 27:  Utilities - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.6 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026          

                              Exhibit 28:  Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

                              Exhibit 29:  Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.7 Market opportunity by Application              

                              Exhibit 30:  Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Revenue stream                             

               6.1 Market segments

                              The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Direct investment
  • Indirect investment
  • Others

                              Exhibit 31: Revenue stream - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

               6.2 Comparison by Revenue stream    

                              Exhibit 32:  Comparison by Revenue stream

               6.3 Direct investment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026    

                              Exhibit 33:  Direct investment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

                              Exhibit 34:  Direct investment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               6.4 Indirect investment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

                              Exhibit 35:  Indirect investment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

                              Exhibit 36:  Indirect investment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026          

                              Exhibit 37:  Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

                              Exhibit 38:  Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               6.6 Market opportunity by Revenue stream    

                              Exhibit 39:  Market opportunity by Revenue stream

7. Customer landscape                        

                              Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

               7.1 Overview

                              Exhibit 40:  Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                  

               8.1 Market drivers      

                              8.1.1 Inclination toward economic growth

                              8.1.2 Increase in exports and investors

                              8.1.3 Urbanization

               8.2 Market challenges              

                              8.2.1 Shortage of skilled labors

                              8.2.2 Shortage of building materials

                              8.2.3 Procurement issues

                              Exhibit 41:  Impact of drivers and challenges

               8.3 Market trends      

                              8.3.1 Government plans for development

                              8.3.2 Population growth

                              8.3.3 Smart investments

9. Vendor Landscape                            

               9.1 Overview

                              Exhibit 42:  Vendor landscape

               9.2 Landscape disruption         

                              Exhibit 43:  Landscape disruption

                              Exhibit 44:  Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis               

               10.1 Vendors covered              

                              Exhibit 45:  Vendors covered

               10.2 Market positioning of vendors    

                              Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

               10.3 CIMIC Group Ltd.             

                              Exhibit 47:  CIMIC Group Ltd. - Overview

                              Exhibit 48:  CIMIC Group Ltd. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 49:  CIMIC Group Ltd. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 50:  CIMIC Group Ltd. - Segment focus

               10.4 Citycare Group   

                              Exhibit 51:  Citycare Group - Overview

                              Exhibit 52:  Citycare Group - Product and service

                              Exhibit 53:  Citycare Group - Key offerings

               10.5 Downer EDI Ltd.

                              Exhibit 54:  Downer EDI Ltd. - Overview

                              Exhibit 55:  Downer EDI Ltd. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 56:  Downer EDI Ltd. - Key news

                              Exhibit 57:  Downer EDI Ltd. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 58:  Downer EDI Ltd. - Segment focus

               10.6 Fulton Hogan Ltd.            

                              Exhibit 59:  Fulton Hogan Ltd. - Overview

                              Exhibit 60:  Fulton Hogan Ltd. - Product and service

                              Exhibit 61:  Fulton Hogan Ltd. - Key offerings

               10.7 Hawkins Ltd.       

                              Exhibit 62:  Hawkins Ltd. - Overview

                              Exhibit 63:  Hawkins Ltd. - Product and service

                              Exhibit 64:  Hawkins Ltd. - Key offerings

               10.8 Kiwi Property Group Ltd.

                              Exhibit 65:  Kiwi Property Group Ltd. - Overview

                              Exhibit 66:  Kiwi Property Group Ltd. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 67:  Kiwi Property Group Ltd. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 68:  Kiwi Property Group Ltd. - Segment focus

               10.9 Naylor Love        

                              Exhibit 69:  Naylor Love - Overview

                              Exhibit 70:  Naylor Love - Product and service

                              Exhibit 71:  Naylor Love - Key offerings

               10.10 Obayashi Corp.

                              Exhibit 72:  Obayashi Corp. - Overview

                              Exhibit 73:  Obayashi Corp. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 74:  Obayashi Corp. - Key news

                              Exhibit 75:  Obayashi Corp. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 76:  Obayashi Corp. - Segment focus

               10.11 Ventia Services Group Pty Ltd.  

                              Exhibit 77:  Ventia Services Group Pty Ltd. - Overview

                              Exhibit 78:  Ventia Services Group Pty Ltd. - Product and service

                              Exhibit 79:  Ventia Services Group Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

               10.12 Vinci SA             

                              Exhibit 80:  Vinci SA - Overview

                              Exhibit 81:  Vinci SA - Business segments

                              Exhibit 82:  Vinci SA - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 83:  Vinci SA - Segment focus

11. Appendix                           

               11.1 Scope of the report         

                              11.1.1 Market definition

                              11.1.2 Objectives

                              11.1.3 Notes and caveats

               11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$            

                              Exhibit 84:  Currency conversion rates for US$

               11.3 Research Methodology   

                              Exhibit 85:  Research Methodology

                              Exhibit 86:  Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                              Exhibit 87:  Information sources

               11.4 List of abbreviations        

                              Exhibit 88:  List of abbreviations

