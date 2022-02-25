Pet Cleanup Market Booms in Age of Pandemic

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the just-released Pet Litter, Cleanup, and Odor-Control Products: U.S. Market Trends, 3rd Edition, Packaged Facts reports that pet cleanup products have boomed during the COVID-19 era, posting double-digit growth in 2020 and 2021, in tandem with general-use household cleaning products associated with personal health and hygiene.
U.S. retail sales of pet cleanup and odor-control products reached a total $5.5 billion in 2021, for a 7.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the 2016-2021 period. Over a third (35%) of all retail pet cleanup and odor-control sales occur online, representing the largest share of the market. Cat litter, representing the lion's share of the market, is now a $4 billion dollar category.
Report analyst Shannon Brown notes that "pet owners spending more time at home have been more focused than ever on keeping their indoor spaces sanitary and odor-free, with 53% of pet owners considering pets to be a top cleanliness concern."
Cat owners have been seeking out high-quality litters that don't track and minimize odor, along with litter accessories that make disposal and odor-reduction easier. Dog owners have been snatching up waste bags for more frequent walks and urine pads for indoor use. And virtually all pet owners can benefit from stain and odor-control products for the inevitable accidents, smells, and stains that come with keeping pets in close quarters.
Riding the wave of the heightened interest, marketers continue to upgrade products with innovative formulations and features – from dust-free, lightweight, and natural litters, to biodegradable waste bags and heavy duty training pads, to cleaning products that won't harm the environment, pets, or people.
Factoring in favorable tailwinds including the pandemic-intensified focus on health and wellness, the ongoing trend of more home time, the growth of the elderly pet populations, and the increase in number of rescue animals, Packaged Facts expects sales to top $7.5 billion by 2026.
