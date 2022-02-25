Distributel and Primus Communications are Waiving all Home Phone Long-Distance Charges for Calls Made to Ukraine

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Distributel Communications and Primus Communications, as part of the Distributel group of companies that includes Acanac, will be waiving all long-distance fees for their home phone customers for calls made to Ukraine. Following the troubling events currently unfolding there, all Distributel and Primus home phone customers who need to contact their loved ones will be able to do so without the worry of long-distance charges.
"The news of what is happening in Ukraine has touched all of us at Distributel. We are committed to doing what we can to help all those who need to reach their loved ones during this time of need," said Brad Fisher, Chief Revenue Officer at Distributel. "We will always strive to do what's right and help our customers where we can."
Calls made by Distributel and Primus Home Phone customers will not be charged when made until March 31, 2022.
If you would like to help, the Canadian Red Cross is accepting donations to the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Relief.
About Distributel
Established in 1988, Distributel is a national, award-winning, independent communications provider offering a wide range of consumer, business and wholesale communications services. In 2020, the company proudly achieved certification as a Great Place to Work®, earning recognition for its progressive, collaborative workplace. 100% Canadian-owned, with offices across the country and a national network, Distributel is focused on providing choice and value to Canadians. With the recent acquisition of Primus Telecommunications, the company is even better positioned to offer solutions to consumers and businesses of all sizes. Distributel offers high speed internet, TV, mobile and home phone products through its consumer brands. It delivers business solutions through the Primus and ThinkTel brands as a provider of advanced voice and data offerings for the SMB and Enterprise markets throughout Canada. The company also forges new partnerships and brings innovative services to the wholesale market. For more information, visit www.distributel.ca.
