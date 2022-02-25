Construction Chemicals Market in Southeast Asia to grow by USD 1.39 Billion| Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Construction Chemicals Market in Southeast Asia by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market is estimated to grow by USD 1.39 bn from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 6.17%.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as the increasing demand for concrete admixtures will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the volatility in raw material prices will restrict the market growth during the forecast period.
Company Profiles
The construction chemicals market in Southeast Asia report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including ACC Ltd., Arkema SA, BASF SE, Croda International Plc, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Fosroc International Ltd., Pidilite Industries Ltd., RPM International Inc., and Sika AG. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- ACC Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of construction chemicals such as ACC leak block, HPC long life, and others.
- Arkema SA - The company offers adhesives & sealants as construction chemicals.
- BASF SE - The company offers construction chemicals such as polyurethanes & engineering plastics, styrenic foams, dispersions, and additives.
- Croda International Plc - The company offers chemicals raw materials for manufacturing of other chemical derivatives.
- Dow Inc. - The company offers construction chemicals such as adhesive and sealant, asphalt modification, and cement grinding aids.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By application, the market is classified into non-residential and residential segments. The non-residential segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Rising globalization and growth in economic activities have resulted in the opening of numerous corporate offices, leading to an increase in commercial office spaces across this region. Thus, an increase in the construction of non-residential spaces is expected to drive the demand for construction chemicals in Southeast Asia.
- By geography, the market is classified into Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Rest of South-East Asia. Rest of South-East Asia will have the largest share of the market. The Rest of Southeast Asia is expected to account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Market growth in the Rest of Southeast Asia will be faster than the growth of the market in Malaysia and Singapore. The favorable government policies, availability of low-cost resources and a skilled workforce, and low operating and labor costs in the country will drive the construction chemicals market in Indonesia during the forecast period.
Construction Chemicals Market In Southeast Asia Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.17%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 1.39 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.56
Regional analysis
Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Rest of South-East Asia
Performing market contribution
Rest of South-East Asia at 39%
Key consumer countries
Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Rest of South-East Asia
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ACC Ltd., Arkema SA, BASF SE, Croda International Plc, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Fosroc International Ltd., Pidilite Industries Ltd., RPM International Inc., and Sika AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.