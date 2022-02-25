Global Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Trajectory: Pressurized Metered Dose Inhalers Segment to Reach $12 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intranasal Drug Delivery - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Intranasal Drug Delivery estimated at US$49.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$71.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period.

Liquid Delivery Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.8% CAGR to reach US$31.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Powder Delivery Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.5% share of the global Intranasal Drug Delivery market.



The Intranasal Drug Delivery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21.9 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 42.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR while Rest of European market will reach US$6.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



North America represents the leading global market for intranasal drug delivery, driven by the growing prevalence of respiratory disorders, such as asthma and COPD; the high adoption of drug delivery technique in healthcare institutions; and the growing affinity of patients for affordable generic drugs. Technological developments are among the major factors driving the growth of the US drug delivery industry. The US drug delivery market has recorded significant developments in the past few years, and the search for new technologies represent a perennial effort aimed at achieving incremental benefits. In addition to scientific advancements, other factors and issues such as availability of financial support, changing scientific policies, therapeutic protocols, government regulations, and market forces have a bearing on the drug delivery market.



Europe represents the second largest market for intranasal drug delivery, trailed by the Asia-Pacific. The European market is expected to showcase fast growth fueled by the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses targeted for intranasal therapeutics, the growing markets for geriatric care, pediatric care, and home healthcare. Emerging countries in Asia, the Middle East and Latin America, are expected to spearhead the growth of the global intranasal drug delivery market by virtue of the large pool of target patients, relatively stronger GDP growth, improving public and private healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare spending, and increasing penetration of medical insurance. The Asia-Pacific, led by countries such as India and China, is expected to exhibit strong growth through the burgeoning population, rising per capita incomes, increasing patient awareness about the benefits of intranasal drugs, and increasing investment from drug companies.



Pressurized Metered Dose Inhalers Segment to Reach $12 Billion by 2026

In the global Pressurized Metered Dose Inhalers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$837.6 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 77 Featured) -

AptarGroup, Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Johnson & Johnson Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Nemera

Novartis AG

OptiNose US Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tc5ysx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets