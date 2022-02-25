Worldwide Egg Powder Industry to 2027 - by Type, End-use and Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Egg Powder Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global egg powder market size reached US$ 1,761 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2,474 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.58% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Egg powder is derived by dehydrating fresh eggs through the spray drying method. It is rich in protein, calcium, calories, minerals, and other nutritional content. It is also lactose-free and contains low amounts of carbohydrates, cholesterol, and fat compared to a whole egg. Besides this, it has long shelf life and exceptional binding and emulsion properties, thereby making it an ideal alternative to raw eggs for preparing various food items. Egg powder is non-perishable and convenient to use, does not require refrigeration, and can be easily transported. Presently, it is available in various ranges to cater to the needs of a broader consumer base



Egg Powder Market Trends:The escalating demand for confectionery food items on account of rapid urbanization, the increasing working population, and the rising purchasing power of individuals represents one of the major factors impelling the market growth. Moreover, the growing health consciousness among individuals, along with the well-known benefits of consuming eggs, which include strengthening teeth and bones, promoting weight loss, and encouraging nerve cells growth, is positively influencing the utilization of egg powder in cookies, desserts, and other functional bakery recipes. Apart from this, egg powder is processed using the drying process that reduces the risk of bacterial contamination. This, in confluence with rising concerns about food-borne illnesses and waste associated with raw eggs, is contributing to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the emerging trend of gym culture is influencing the demand for protein-based diets, which is bolstering the market growth

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global egg powder market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on the type and end use



Breakup by Type:

Whole Egg Powder

Yolk Egg Powder

White Egg Powder

Whole egg powder currently holds majority of the market share. It is widely utilized as a substitute for fresh eggs in the production of protein-rich food products



Breakup by End Use:

Bakery

Sauces, Dressings and Mixes

Others (Desserts, Dietary Supplements, Pharma, etc.)

The bakery segment accounts for majority of the total global market. This can be accredited to the increasing use of egg powder in the preparation of functional bakery goods



Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

Europe enjoys the leading position in the market on account of the growing consumption of ready-to-eat (RTE) and processed food items in the region, which are made using egg powder

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of these players are Sanovo Technology Group, WEKO Eiproducten BV, Eurovo S.R.L., Rembrandt Enterprises Inc., Rose Acre Farms, Inc. and Kewpie Egg Corporation



This report provides a deep insight into the global egg powder industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up an egg powder manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the egg powder industry in any manner



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global egg powder market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global egg powder industry?

What has been impact of COVID-19 on the global egg powder industry?

What are the key end-use segments in the global egg powder industry?

What are the key product types in the global egg powder industry?

What are the average price trends of egg powder?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global egg powder industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global egg powder industry?

What is the structure of the global egg powder industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global egg powder industry?

What are the profit margins in the egg powder industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up an egg powder manufacturing plant?

How is egg powder manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in an egg powder manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up an egg powder manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up an egg powder manufacturing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up an egg powder manufacturing plant?

What are the packaging requirements for egg powder?

What are the transportation requirements for egg powder?

What are the utility requirements for setting up an egg powder manufacturing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up an egg powder manufacturing plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up an egg powder manufacturing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up an egg powder manufacturing plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up an egg powder manufacturing plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for an egg powder manufacturing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Egg Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Breakup by End Use

5.5 Market Forecast



6 Global Egg Processing Market

6.1 Market Performance

6.2 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.3 Market Breakup by Region

6.4 Market Forecast



7 Global Egg Powder Market

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Market Performance

7.2.1 Volume Trends

7.2.2 Value Trends

7.3 Impact of COVID-19

7.4 Price Analysis

7.4.1 Key Price Indicators

7.4.2 Price Structure

7.4.3 Price Trends

7.5 Market Breakup by Region

7.6 Market Breakup by Type

7.7 Market Breakup by End Use

7.8 Market Forecast

7.9 SWOT Analysis

7.10 Value Chain Analysis

7.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

7.12 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



8 Global Egg Powder Market: Performance by Region



9 Global Egg Powder Market: Breakup by Type

9.1 Whole Egg Powder

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Yolk Egg Powder

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 White Egg Powder

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Global Egg Powder Market: Breakup by End-Use

10.1 Bakery

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Sauces, Dressings and Mixes

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Others (Desserts, Dietary Supplements, Pharma, etc.)

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast



11 Global Egg Powder Market: Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Structure

11.2 Key Players



12 Egg Powder Manufacturing Process

12.1 Product Overview

12.2 Detailed Process Flow

12.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

12.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

13.1 Land Requirement and Expenditures

13.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

13.3 Plant Machinery

13.4 Plant Layout

13.5 Machinery Pictures

13.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

13.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

13.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

13.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

13.10 Utility Requirements

13.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

13.12 Other Capital Investments



14 Loans and Financial Assistance



15 Project Economics



16 Key Player Profiles

16.1 Sanovo Technology Group

16.2 WEKO Eiproducten BV

16.3 Eurovo S.R.L.

16.4 Rembrandt Enterprises Inc.

16.5 Rose Acre Farms, Inc.

16.6 Kewpie Egg Corporation

