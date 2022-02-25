USD 451.57 Mn growth opportunity in Ready-to-Cook Market in India| Evolving Opportunities with Bambino Agro Industries Ltd. and Gits Food Products Pvt. Ltd. | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ready-to-cook market size in India is expected to increase by USD 451.57 million between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 7.61% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.
The 120-pages report segments the ready-to-cook market in India by distribution channel (offline and online) and type (instant noodles and pasta, instant soup, ready-to-mix, snacks, and others).
The offline distribution channel accounted for maximum revenue generation in the market. The segment includes supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, and cash and carry stores. The availability of large shelf spaces and storage areas in these stores accommodate a wide variety of ready-to-cook food products from different vendors. This allows consumers to choose products based on their preferred flavors and brands. In addition, many hypermarkets and supermarkets offer discounts and give away free products when consumers purchase products worth a certain amount, which is also fostering the growth of the segment.
By type, the demand for instant noodles and pasta was significant in the market in 2021. Factors such as the increasing demand for convenient and instant food products, new instant noodles and pasta product launches, and the expansion of the retail landscape. In addition, rising marketing activities by instant noodles manufacturers and growing partnerships and strategic acquisitions will further accelerate the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the growing preference for convenience food products among the working population. The rise in the working population in India has consequently increased the demand for convenience foods such as ready-to-cook food products. By 2036, the proportion of the working population in India is expected to increase by up to 65%. All these factors are encouraging vendors in the market to focus on launching a wide range of ready to cook food products such as precooked or instant noodles or soup. This is increasing the availability and consumption of ready to cook food products, which is driving the growth of the segment.
In addition, new product launches and evolving retail landscape will further accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, growing health concerns regarding the consumption of ready-to-cook food products will challenge the growth of the market.
Major Five Ready to Cook Companies in India :
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd.: The company offers a wide of ready-to-cook products such as vermicelli, roasted vermicelli, instant pasta, noodles, and others.
Gits Food Products Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers a wide of ready-to-cook products such as biryani, pau bhaji, veg pulao, masala rice, and others.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.: The company offers a wide range of ready-to-cook products such as Hyderabadi chicken dum biryani, dal makhani, and others.
iD Fresh Food (India) Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers a wide range of ready-to-cook products such as fried idli, masala idli fry, and others.
IndianFarm Foods Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers a wide range of ready-to-cook products such as rava idli, ragi idli, idli mix, and others.
Ready To Cook Market in India Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.61%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 451.57 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.97
Regional analysis
APAC
Performing market contribution
India at 100%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd., Gits Food Products Pvt. Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., iD Fresh Food (India) Pvt. Ltd., IndianFarm Foods Pvt. Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kohinoor Foods Ltd., MTR Foods Pvt. Ltd., Nestle SA, and REGAL KITCHEN FOODS LTD.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Instant noodles and pasta - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Instant soup - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Ready-to-mix - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Snacks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bambino Agro Industries Ltd.
- Gits Food Products Pvt. Ltd.
- Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
- iD Fresh Food (India) Pvt. Ltd.
- IndianFarm Foods Pvt. Ltd.
- ITC Ltd.
- Kohinoor Foods Ltd.
- MTR Foods Pvt. Ltd.
- Nestle SA
- REGAL KITCHEN FOODS LTD.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
