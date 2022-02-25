Projetech Inc. Acquired by Galanthus Partners

CINCINNATI, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Projetech Inc., a Gold IBM Business Partner, is proud to announce it has become an independently operated, wholly-owned subsidiary of Galanthus Partners. This acquisition allows Projetech to continue its strong growth and expands opportunities to develop innovative solutions for their customers. Galanthus aspires to be the leading global provider of cloud-delivered Maximo®, and this acquisition provides an essential piece of that strategy.
"This is an exciting new chapter for Projetech. The acquisition by a long-term focused partner in Galanthus will strengthen the business and enable Projetech to cement its industry-leading position as a dominant cloud provider for IBM Maximo®," said Steve Richmond, Projetech Founder / CEO.
"Galanthus was interested in Projetech because the company is the clear leader in cloud-delivered Maximo®, and recognizes its pioneer status as such," stated Oliver Garthwaite, Managing Partner at Galanthus Partners. "Having met the team, Galanthus was very impressed with the quality of both of the organization and of course the people inside it. From this point of view, we think Projetech will be an excellent fit under the Galanthus umbrella and we are excited to work with the company's best-in-class partners to deliver excellent cloud solutions to their customers."
About Projetech Inc
Projetech offers IBM Maximo®: the global standard in software for Enterprise Asset Management and maintenance. Since 1999, Projetech has been providing Maximo® as a Service (MaaS) and served as a strategic business partner for clients in small to mid-sized businesses, government agencies, and Fortune 500 companies. Projetech's Information Security Management System (ISMS) and Quality Management System (QMS) have received third-party accreditation from the International Standards Organization for ISO/IEC 27001, 27017, & 9001.
About Galanthus Partners
Galanthus Partners is an investment partnership seeking to acquire, operate and grow small to medium-sized companies. Galanthus offers a solution to business owners without a transition plan and those seeking to exit. Galanthus is committed to retaining and developing employees and offering business owners flexibility in terms of their future role, deal terms and transitioning out of the business. To learn more about Galanthus, visit http://www.galanthuspartners.com.
Media Contact
Julie Rampello, Projetech, +1 513-578-6018, jrampello@projetech.com
Joe Kelley, Projetech, 5135786040, jkelley@projetech.com
SOURCE Projetech
