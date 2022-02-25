Handbags Market in India to grow by USD 207.51 million| Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Handbags Market in India by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 4.24% in 2021 and a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (clutches and wallets, shoulder bags, satchels and saddles, and totes) and distribution channel (offline and online).
For more insights related to the market, Read our FREE Sample Report
Market Scope
The handbags market in India report covers the following areas:
- Handbags Market in India size
- Handbags Market in India trends
- Handbags Market in India industry analysis
Vendor Insights
The handbags market in India is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Baggit
- Capri Holdings Ltd.
- Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd.
- H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
- Hidesign
- Kering SA
- Lavie
- LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
- The House of Tara
- VIP Industries Ltd.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings. Read Free Sample Report.
Key Segment Analysis
By product, the clutches and wallets segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The increasing disposable income, rising spending by millennials on designer products, growing demand for luxury and premium leather wallets, and the increasing number of working women across India are the major factors expected to boost the demand for clutches and wallets.
The offline segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The segment comprises convenience stores, department stores, airport retail stores, multi-brand stores, apparel stores, factory outlets, hypermarkets and supermarkets, and other retail outlets. Customers prefer buying consumer goods, including handbags, from offline channels, as they can choose their desired brand after checking the products physically.
View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The expansion of the retail and online distribution landscape is driving the handbags market growth in India. Consumers are shifting their purchasing preference from conventional stores to online channels for buying consumer goods such as handbags. The growing Internet connectivity and the increasing adoption of smartphones further support the emergence of the online retailing of handbags in India.
Threats associated with counterfeit products will challenge the handbags market in India. The presence of counterfeit handbags due to illegal business practices among market stakeholders leads to an uneven competitive scenario in terms of market share erosion and price standardization. The growing penetration of e-commerce platforms among consumers has further propelled the sales of counterfeit products. This, in turn, will limit the growth of the handbags market in India to a certain extent.
Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges impacting the market.
Customize Your Report
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!
Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist handbags market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the handbags market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the handbags market in India
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of handbags market vendors
Related Reports:
Women Apparel Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Gems and Jewelry Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Handbags Market In India Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.90%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 207.51 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.24
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Baggit, Capri Holdings Ltd., Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd., H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hidesign, Kering SA, Lavie, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, The House of Tara, and VIP Industries Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Consumer discretionary industry
2.2.1 Consumer durables and apparel industry
2.2.1.1 COVID-19 impact
2.2.1.2 Recovery strategies
2.2.2 Consumer service industry
2.2.2.1 COVID-19 impact
2.2.2.2 Recovery strategies
2.2.3 Automobiles and components industry
2.2.3.1 COVID-19 impact
2.2.3.2 Recovery strategies
2.2.4 Retailing
2.2.4.1 COVID-19 impact
2.2.4.2 Recovery strategies
Exhibit 01: Parent market
Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics
2.3 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis for educational services
2.3.1 Inputs
2.3.2 Inbound Logistics
2.3.3 Operations
2.3.4 Outbound Logistics
2.3.5 Marketing and sales
2.3.6 Service
2.3.7 Support activities
2.3.8 Innovation
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Exhibit 06: Country - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 07: Country market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Clutches and wallets
- Shoulder bags
- Satchels and saddles
- Totes
The two segments have been ranked based on their market share in 2020. The clutches and wallets segment constituted the largest segment in 2020, while the smallest segment was totes.
Exhibit 15: Service - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
5.3 Clutches and wallets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 17: Clutches and wallets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 18: Clutches and wallets - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 Shoulder bags - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 19: Shoulder bags - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 20: Shoulder bags - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 Satchels and saddles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 21: Satchels and saddles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 22: Satchels and saddles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.6 Totes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 23: Totes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 24: Totes - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.7 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
6.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Offline
- Online
The two segments have been ranked based on their market size in 2020. Offline constituted the largest segment in 2020. The 2020 market position of the two segments will likely remain the same in 2025. The ranking of the segments will not change by 2025
Exhibit 26: Distribution Channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
Exhibit 27: Comparison by Distribution Channel
6.3 Offline- Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 28: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 29: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 30: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 31: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
7. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 33: Customer landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Expansion of retail and online distribution landscape
8.1.2 Rising number of product endorsements by celebrities
8.1.3 Growing purchase of handbags by millennials and working women
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Threats associated with counterfeit products
8.2.2 Long product replacement cycles
8.2.3Volatility in raw material prices and presence of various local vendors
Exhibit 34: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Personalization and customization of handbags
8.3.2 Increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable handbags
8.3.3 Business strategies
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.
Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 42: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Baggit
Exhibit 40: Baggit - Overview
Exhibit 41: Baggit - Product and service
Exhibit 42: Baggit - Key offerings
10.4 Capri Holdings Ltd.
Exhibit 43: Capri Holdings Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 44: Capri Holdings Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 45: Capri Holdings Ltd. - Key news
Exhibit 46: Capri Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 47: Capri Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus
10.5 Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd.
Exhibit 48: Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 49: Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 50: Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
10.6 H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
Exhibit 51: H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB - Overview
Exhibit 52: H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB - Business segments
Exhibit 53: H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB - Key offerings
Exhibit 54: H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB - Segment focus
10.7 Hidesign
Exhibit 55: Hidesign - Overview
Exhibit 56: Hidesign - Product and service
Exhibit 57: Hidesign - Key offerings
10.8 Kering SA
Exhibit 58: Kering SA - Overview
Exhibit 59: Kering SA - Business segments
Exhibit 60: Kering SA - Key offerings
Exhibit 61: Kering SA - Segment focus
10.9 Lavie
Exhibit 62: Lavie - Overview
Exhibit 63: Lavie - Product and service
Exhibit 64: Lavie - Key offerings
10.10 LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
Exhibit 65: LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton - Overview
Exhibit 66: LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton - Business segments
Exhibit 67: LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton - Key offerings
Exhibit 68: LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton - Segment focus
10.11 The House of Tara
Exhibit 69: The House of Tara - Overview
Exhibit 70: The House of Tara - Product and service
Exhibit 71: The House of Tara - Key offerings
10.12 VIP Industries Ltd.
Exhibit 72: VIP Industries Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 73: VIP Industries Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 74: VIP Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 75: VIP Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 76: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 77: Research Methodology
Exhibit 78: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 79: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 80: List of abbreviations
About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.