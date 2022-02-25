ñol

Handbags Market in India to grow by USD 207.51 million| Technavio

by PRNewswire
February 25, 2022 11:53 AM | 15 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Handbags Market in India by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 4.24% in 2021 and a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (clutches and wallets, shoulder bags, satchels and saddles, and totes) and distribution channel (offline and online).

For more insights related to the market, Read our FREE Sample Report

Market Scope

The handbags market in India report covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights 

The handbags market in India is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Baggit
  • Capri Holdings Ltd.
  • Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd.
  • H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
  • Hidesign
  • Kering SA
  • Lavie
  • LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
  • The House of Tara
  • VIP Industries Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings. Read Free Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

By product, the clutches and wallets segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The increasing disposable income, rising spending by millennials on designer products, growing demand for luxury and premium leather wallets, and the increasing number of working women across India are the major factors expected to boost the demand for clutches and wallets.

The offline segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The segment comprises convenience stores, department stores, airport retail stores, multi-brand stores, apparel stores, factory outlets, hypermarkets and supermarkets, and other retail outlets. Customers prefer buying consumer goods, including handbags, from offline channels, as they can choose their desired brand after checking the products physically.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years. 

Key Market Drivers & Challenges: 

The expansion of the retail and online distribution landscape is driving the handbags market growth in India. Consumers are shifting their purchasing preference from conventional stores to online channels for buying consumer goods such as handbags. The growing Internet connectivity and the increasing adoption of smartphones further support the emergence of the online retailing of handbags in India.

Threats associated with counterfeit products will challenge the handbags market in India. The presence of counterfeit handbags due to illegal business practices among market stakeholders leads to an uneven competitive scenario in terms of market share erosion and price standardization. The growing penetration of e-commerce platforms among consumers has further propelled the sales of counterfeit products. This, in turn, will limit the growth of the handbags market in India to a certain extent.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges impacting the market. 

Customize Your Report 

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time. 

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now! 

Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist handbags market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the handbags market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the handbags market in India
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of handbags market vendors

Related Reports: 

Women Apparel Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Gems and Jewelry Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Handbags Market In India Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.90%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 207.51 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.24

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Baggit, Capri Holdings Ltd., Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd., H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hidesign, Kering SA, Lavie, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, The House of Tara, and VIP Industries Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary 

2. Market Landscape 

  2.1 Market ecosystem

  2.2 Consumer discretionary industry

  2.2.1  Consumer durables and apparel industry

  2.2.1.1 COVID-19 impact

  2.2.1.2 Recovery strategies

  2.2.2  Consumer service industry

  2.2.2.1 COVID-19 impact

  2.2.2.2 Recovery strategies

  2.2.3  Automobiles and components industry

  2.2.3.1 COVID-19 impact

  2.2.3.2 Recovery strategies

  2.2.4  Retailing

  2.2.4.1 COVID-19 impact

  2.2.4.2 Recovery strategies

  Exhibit 01:  Parent market

  Exhibit 02:  Market Characteristics

  2.3 Value chain analysis

  Exhibit 03:  Value Chain Analysis for educational services

  2.3.1 Inputs 

  2.3.2 Inbound Logistics

  2.3.3 Operations

  2.3.4 Outbound Logistics

  2.3.5 Marketing and sales

  2.3.6 Service

  2.3.7 Support activities

  2.3.8 Innovation

3. Market Sizing 

  3.1 Market definition

  Exhibit 04:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

  3.2 Market segment analysis

  Exhibit 05:  Market segments

  3.3 Market size 2020

  3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

  Exhibit 06:  Country - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

  Exhibit 07:  Country market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis 

  4.1 Five Forces Summary

  Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

  4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  Exhibit 09:  Bargaining power of buyers

  4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  Exhibit 10:  Bargaining power of suppliers

  4.4 Threat of new entrants

  Exhibit 11:  Threat of new entrants

  4.5 Threat of substitutes

  Exhibit 12:  Threat of substitutes

  4.6 Threat of rivalry

  Exhibit 13:  Threat of rivalry

  4.7 Market condition

  Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

Market Segmentation by Product 

  5.1 Market segments

  The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Clutches and wallets 
  • Shoulder bags 
  • Satchels and saddles 
  • Totes 

The two segments have been ranked based on their market share in 2020. The clutches and wallets segment constituted the largest segment in 2020, while the smallest segment was totes.

  Exhibit 15: Service - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

  5.2 Comparison by Product

  Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

  5.3  Clutches and wallets  - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  Exhibit 17: Clutches and wallets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

  Exhibit 18: Clutches and wallets - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  5.4  Shoulder bags  - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  Exhibit 19:  Shoulder bags  - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

  Exhibit 20:  Shoulder bags  - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  5.5  Satchels and saddles  - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  Exhibit 21:  Satchels and saddles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

  Exhibit 22:  Satchels and saddles  - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  5.6  Totes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  Exhibit 23:  Totes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

  Exhibit 24:  Totes - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  5.7 Market opportunity by Product

  Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel 

  6.1 Market segments

  The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Offline 
  • Online 

The two segments have been ranked based on their market size in 2020. Offline constituted the largest segment in 2020. The 2020 market position of the two segments will likely remain the same in 2025. The ranking of the segments will not change by 2025 

  Exhibit 26: Distribution Channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

  6.2 Comparison by  Distribution Channel

  Exhibit 27: Comparison by Distribution Channel

  6.3 Offline- Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  Exhibit 28:  Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

  Exhibit 29:  Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  Exhibit 30: Online  - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

  Exhibit 31:  Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

  6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

  Exhibit 32:  Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7. Customer landscape 

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

  Exhibit 33: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends 

  8.1 Market drivers 

  8.1.1 Expansion of retail and online distribution landscape

  8.1.2 Rising number of product endorsements by celebrities

  8.1.3 Growing purchase of handbags by millennials and working women 

  8.2 Market challenges

  8.2.1 Threats associated with counterfeit products

  8.2.2  Long product replacement cycles

  8.2.3Volatility in raw material prices and presence of various local vendors

  Exhibit 34: Impact of drivers and challenges

  8.3 Market trends

  8.3.1  Personalization and customization of handbags 

  8.3.2  Increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable handbags

  8.3.3  Business strategies

9. Vendor Landscape 

  9.1 Overview

  Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

  9.2 Landscape disruption

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025. 

  Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption

  Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

  10.1 Vendors covered

  Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

  10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

  10.3  Baggit

  Exhibit 40:  Baggit - Overview

  Exhibit 41:  Baggit - Product and service

  Exhibit 42:  Baggit - Key offerings

  10.4  Capri Holdings Ltd.

  Exhibit 43:  Capri Holdings Ltd.  - Overview

  Exhibit 44:  Capri Holdings Ltd.  - Business segments

  Exhibit 45: Capri Holdings Ltd. - Key news

  Exhibit 46:  Capri Holdings Ltd.  - Key offerings

  Exhibit 47:  Capri Holdings Ltd.  - Segment focus

  10.5  Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd.

  Exhibit 48:  Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd.  - Overview

  Exhibit 49:  Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd.  - Product and service

  Exhibit 50:  Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd.  - Key offerings

  10.6  H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

  Exhibit 51:  H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB - Overview

  Exhibit 52:  H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB - Business segments

  Exhibit 53:  H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB - Key offerings

  Exhibit 54:  H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB - Segment focus

  10.7  Hidesign

  Exhibit 55:  Hidesign  - Overview

  Exhibit 56:  Hidesign  - Product and service

  Exhibit 57:  Hidesign  - Key offerings

  10.8  Kering SA

  Exhibit 58:  Kering SA - Overview

  Exhibit 59:  Kering SA - Business segments

  Exhibit 60:  Kering SA - Key offerings

  Exhibit 61:  Kering SA - Segment focus

  10.9  Lavie

  Exhibit 62:  Lavie - Overview

  Exhibit 63:  Lavie - Product and service

  Exhibit 64:  Lavie - Key offerings

  10.10 LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

  Exhibit 65:  LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton  - Overview

  Exhibit 66:  LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton  - Business segments

  Exhibit 67:  LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton  - Key offerings

  Exhibit 68:  LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton  - Segment focus

  10.11 The House of Tara

  Exhibit 69:  The House of Tara - Overview

  Exhibit 70:  The House of Tara - Product and service

  Exhibit 71:  The House of Tara - Key offerings

  10.12 VIP Industries Ltd.

  Exhibit 72:  VIP Industries Ltd. - Overview

  Exhibit 73:  VIP Industries Ltd. - Business segments

  Exhibit 74:  VIP Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

  Exhibit 75:  VIP Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

11. Appendix 

  11.1 Scope of the report

  11.1.1 Market definition

  11.1.2 Objectives

  11.1.3 Notes and caveats

  11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  Exhibit 76: Currency conversion rates for US$

  11.3 Research Methodology

  Exhibit 77: Research Methodology

  Exhibit 78: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

  Exhibit 79: Information sources

  11.4 List of abbreviations

  Exhibit 80: List of abbreviations

About Us: 

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios. 

Contact 
Technavio Research 
Jesse Maida 
Media & Marketing Executive 
US: +1 844 364 1100 
UK: +44 203 893 3200 
Email: media@technavio.com 
Website: www.technavio.com/ 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/handbags-market-in-india-to-grow-by-usd-207-51-million-technavio-301489938.html

SOURCE Technavio

