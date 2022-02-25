Automotive EPS Market in the UK: 7.79% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2022 - 2026)

NEW YORK , Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive EPS Market Value in the UK is set to grow by 1.33 million units from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Vendor Landscape

The automotive EPS market in UK is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological developments to compete in the market.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.- The company includes planning, resource allocation, capabilities building and implementation of best practices on a global basis. Moreover, the company provides products such as EPS Steering Systems.

BorgWarner Inc.- The company operates under Air Management, e-Propulsion and Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket busi9ness segments. Moreover, the company also offers products such as electric power steering systems.

Hitachi Ltd.- The company operates under IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Smart Life, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others business segments. Moreover, the company also offers products such as Belt Drive EPS System.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Global Automotive EPS Market in UK

Market Driver:

Need to share the increase in production cost between OEMs and end-users:

Several vehicle components are being replaced by lightweight materials, such as aluminum, to improve fuel efficiency and achieve superior performance. However, the governments of several countries have imposed sanctions on the suppliers of raw aluminum. For instance, on May 8, 2019, US President Trump issued Executive Order 13871 that imposed sanctions on transactions involving minerals and industrial commodities exported from Iran. These sanctions led to a steep hike in aluminum prices and created a supply-demand imbalance in the market. Owing to the rapid rise in the demand for advances in automotive EPS systems, the rise in the cost of raw materials such as aluminum and steel has a negligible impact on the market. Sharing the burden of the increased cost between OEMs and end-users is expected to positively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Trend:

Adoption of steer-by-wire technology:

The automotive EPS market growth in UK is also driven by the adoption of steer-by-wire technology to eliminate mechanical linkages between the steering and wheels of vehicles for enhancing driving comfort and improving fuel efficiency. Additionally, the steer-by-wire technology also provides improved performance, reliability, and safety, along with reduced manufacturing and operating costs and better fuel economy. This technology also eliminates the use of many mechanical components, such as the column, steering shaft, and gear reduction mechanism. Therefore, steer-by-wire technology will be beneficial for automotive OEMs that are constantly facing pressure to comply with the regulatory emission norms. Such factors are expected to positively impact the automotive EPS market in UK during the forecast period.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Type:

Column:

The automotive EPS market share growth in UK by the column segment will be significant during the forecast period. The high demand for column EPS, as it offers cost-effectiveness and flexibility in order to meet the OEM's requirements, helps in reducing fuel consumption, and improves the overall driving experience, will drive the growth of the segment in focus in the coming years.

Pinion

Double pinion

Our Automotive EPS Market in UK Report Covers the Following Areas:

Automotive EPS Market in UK 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive EPS market growth in UK during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive EPD market size in UK and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive EPS market in UK

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive EPS market vendors in UK

Automotive EPS Market In UK Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.59% Market growth 2022-2026 1.33 mn units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.79 Performing market contribution UK at 100% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Group, Infineon Technologies AG, JTEKT Corp., Mando Corp., Melrose Industries Plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., and NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LTD. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key finding 5

Exhibit 04: Key finding 6

Exhibit 05: Key finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 06: Parent market

Exhibit 07: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Automotive components and accessories

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Distribution and logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Service

2.2.7 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (million units)

Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Column

Pinion

Double pinion

Exhibit 20: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 21: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 22: Comparison by Type

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Type

5.3 Column - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Column - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 25: Column - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 26: Pinion - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 27: Pinion - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Double pinion - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Double pinion - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 29: Double pinion - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

56 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Material (million units)

6. Market Segmentation by Vehicle type

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Passenger cars

Commercial vehicles

Exhibit 31: Vehicle type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Vehicle type

Exhibit 32: Comparison by Vehicle type

6.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 34: Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 34: Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle type

Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by Vehicle type

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 36: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Need to share the increase in production cost between OEMs and end-users

8.1.2 Increasing global automobile sales

8.1.3 Rising adoption of EPS in entry-level and mid-segment vehicles

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Fluctuating costs of raw materials

8.2.2 Sharp decline in automobile production due to shortage of chips

8.2.3 Safety concerns due to faulty steering components in EPS

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Steer-by-wire technology gaining adoption

8.3.2 Development of portable steering wheel angle measurement sensors

8.3.3 Development of 3D magnetic steering sensors for EPS

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.

Exhibit 43: ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 44: ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 45: ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. - Key News

Exhibit 46: ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 47: ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 BorgWarner Inc.

Exhibit 48: BorgWarner Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 49: BorgWarner Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 50: BorgWarner Inc. - Key News

Exhibit 51: BorgWarner Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 52: BorgWarner Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 53: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 54: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 55: Hitachi Ltd. - Key News

Exhibit 56: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 57: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Hyundai Motor Group

Exhibit 58: Hyundai Motor Group - Overview

Exhibit 59: Hyundai Motor Group - Business segments

Exhibit 60: Hyundai Motor Group - Key News

Exhibit 61: Hyundai Motor Group - Key offerings

Exhibit 62: Hyundai Motor Group - Segment focus

10.7 Infineon Technologies AG

Exhibit 63: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview

Exhibit 64: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments

Exhibit 65: Infineon Technologies AG - Key News

Exhibit 66: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 67: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus

10.8 JTEKT Corp.

Exhibit 68: JTEKT Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 69: JTEKT Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 70: JTEKT Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 71: JTEKT Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Mando Corp.

Exhibit 72: Mando Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 73: Mando Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 74: Mando Corp. - Key offerings

10.10 Melrose Industries Plc

Exhibit 75: Melrose Industries Plc - Overview

Exhibit 76: Melrose Industries Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 77: Melrose Industries Plc - Key News

Exhibit 78: Melrose Industries Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 79: Melrose Industries Plc - Segment focus

10.11 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 80: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 81: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 82: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key News

Exhibit 83: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 84: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LTD.

Exhibit 85: NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LTD. - Overview

Exhibit 86: NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LTD. - Business segments

Exhibit 87: NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LTD. - Key News

Exhibit 88: NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LTD. - Key offerings

Exhibit 89: NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LTD. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 91: Research Methodology

Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 93: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

