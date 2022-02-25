Power Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and 2021 Financial Results on March 17, 2022

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Power Corporation of Canada POW ("Power Corporation") will release its fourth quarter and 2021 financial results on Thursday, March 17, 2022, after markets close.
R. Jeffrey Orr, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Gregory D. Tretiak, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the results in a conference call and live audio webcast on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). A question and answer period with analysts will follow the presentation. Shareholders, investors and other stakeholders are welcome to participate on a listen-only basis.
The live audio webcast and presentation materials will be available at: https://powercorporation.com/en/investors/events-presentations/.
To listen via telephone, please dial 1-833-979-2697 toll-free in North America or 647-689-6826 for international calls and enter passcode 3389258#.
A replay of the conference call will be available from March 18, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) until May 10, 2022, by calling 1-800-585-8367 toll-free in North America or 416-621-4642 for international calls, using the access code 3389258#. A webcast archive will also be available on Power Corporation's website.
About Power Corporation
Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms. To learn more, visit www.PowerCorporation.com.
SOURCE Power Corporation of Canada
