Employment Law Firms Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC File Labor Lawsuit Against Inland Valley Partners, LLC Alleging Failure to Pay Wages

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Los Angeles labor law attorneys, at Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, filed a complaint against Inland Valley Partners, LLC ("Inland Valley Partners"), for allegedly failing to provide employees with legally-compliant meal and rest breaks. The Inland Valley Partners labor lawsuit, Case No. 22STCV04406, is currently pending in the Los Angeles Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.

The lawsuit alleges Inland Valley Partners violated the Private Attorneys General Act ("PAGA"), which gives rise to civil penalties as a result of Inland Valley Partners' conduct. PAGA allows aggrieved employees to file a lawsuit to recover civil penalties on behalf of themselves, other employees, and the State of California for Labor Code violations. An "aggrieved employee" is defined as "any person who was employed by the alleged violator and against whom one or more of the alleged violations was committed." Cal. Lab. Code section 2699(c). PAGA allows aggrieved employees to become "deputized" as private attorneys general to enforce the Labor Code.

The lawsuit further alleges that, as a result of their work schedules, Inland Valley Partners employees were allegedly unable to take off duty meal breaks and were not fully relieved of duty for meal periods. Specifically, the lawsuit alleges employees were from time to time interrupted during their off-duty meal breaks to complete tasks for Inland Valley Partners. Employees were allegedly required to perform work as ordered by Inland Valley Partners for more than five (5) hours during a shift without receiving an off-duty meal break. Further, the lawsuit alleges Inland Valley Partners failed to provide employees with a second off-duty meal period each workday in which these employees were required by Inland Valley Partners to work ten (10) hours of work. Employees therefore allegedly forfeited meal breaks without additional compensation and in accordance with Inland Valley Partners' strict corporate policy and practice.

