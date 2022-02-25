Online Gambling Market to Grow by USD 114.21 billion | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Gambling Market by Type (Lottery, Betting, and Casino), Device (Desktop and Mobile), and Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the online gambling market between 2019 and 2024 is USD 114.21 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The growing demand for mobile gambling is one of the key drivers of the market. One of the major drivers for the global online gambling market is the increasing penetration of smartphones. Smartphone penetration is increasing because of the declining average selling price (ASP) of smartphones and the developments in communication network infrastructure. Smartphones provide a convenient and intuitive interface for playing casino games and e-sports. Smartphone users engage extensively with their mobile devices on an intermittent basis, for short to long periods of time.
The growing online data security issues are challenging the growth of the market. Most gambling websites do not have a proper dispute resolution framework and lack transparency in cash prize payouts; they also do not have fair and responsible casino gaming standards, which reduces the credibility of gambling operators and platform providers. This credibility issue has a negative impact on the scaling of the casino business and discourages new users from joining gambling games, such as casinos and poker.
By type, the online gambling market report is segmented into lottery, betting, and casino. The lottery segment is expected to have significant market share growth during the forecast period. This is due to its high popularity as a source of entertainment, especially in developed countries, where the disposable income is high.
By device, the market is segmented into desktop and mobile. The desktop segment dominates the online gambling market in terms of market share; however, the mobile platform is the fastest-growing segment. Desktop still holds the largest share of the market, as desktop devices offer a better experience as they have bigger display screens compared with mobile devices.
By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. APAC will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China is the key market for online gambling in APAC.
Some Companies Mentioned
- 888 Holdings Plc
- bet365 Group
- Betsson Ab
- Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.
- Flutter Entertainment Plc
- GVC Holdings Plc
- Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.
- INTRALOT SA
- MGM Resorts International
- William Hill Plc
Online Gambling Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of over 11%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 114.21 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
12.04
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 36%
Key consumer countries
China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
888 Holdings Plc, bet365 Group, Betsson Ab, Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Flutter Entertainment Plc, GVC Holdings Plc, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., INTRALOT SA, MGM Resorts International, and William Hill Plc
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type placement
- Lottery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Betting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Casino - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Device
- Market segments
- Comparison by Device placement
- Desktop - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Mobile - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Device
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 888 Holdings Plc
- bet365 Group
- Betsson Ab
- Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.
- Flutter Entertainment Plc
- Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.
- GVC Holdings Plc
- INTRALOT SA
- MGM Resorts International
- William Hill Plc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
