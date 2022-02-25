Lurn Receives 2022 Best of Gaithersburg Award for the 4th Year in a Row

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lurn has been selected for the 2022 Best of Gaithersburg Award in the Education category by the Gaithersburg Award Program.

This is the fourth year in a row Lurn has received this award.

"I am once again honored that our community has recognized Lurn," CEO Anik Singal said. "Small businesses are what make Gaithersburg such a special place and I'm proud we can contribute to that."

Each year, the Gaithersburg Award Program identifies companies they believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community.

These exceptional companies help make the Gaithersburg area a great place to live, work and play.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2022 Gaithersburg Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Gaithersburg Award Program and data provided by third parties.

About Lurn, Inc.

Lurn is the transformational home for entrepreneurs. We provide a virtual and in-person training center to teach, coach and guide entrepreneurs all over the world.

Founded by Anik Singal in 2004, Lurn's approach has always been a straightforward one:

To empower others to create & grow passion-based businesses.

To encourage big ideas that will change the world.

To educate people about how to be the best entrepreneur they can be - no matter where they are on their journey.

For more about Lurn, please visit http://www.lurn.com.

About Gaithersburg Award Program

The Gaithersburg Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Gaithersburg area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

The Gaithersburg Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.

SOURCE: Gaithersburg Award Program

CONTACT:

Gaithersburg Award Program

Email: PublicRelations@notifiercity.com

URL:http:// http://www.notifiercity.com

Media Contact

Joe Campanella, Lurn, Inc., +1 (888) 477-9719 Ext: 2, joe@lurn.com

Twitter

SOURCE Lurn, Inc.