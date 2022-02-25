Furniture Market in Europe: 3.13% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | By Distribution channel (offline and online) and Type (living room furniture, bedroom furniture, kitchen and dining, lamps and lighting, and others)

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The furniture market vendors in Europe should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the Offline Segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

The Furniture Market Share in Europe is expected to increase by USD 35.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The furniture market share growth in Europe by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth in the offline distribution of furniture is augmented by a significant increase in the number of vendors that are expanding and operating their offline stores across Europe.

Furniture Market in Europe Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 120

10+ – Including B and B Italia SPA, BoConcept, Calligaris SPA, Colombini SPA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fritz Hansen, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Molteni and C SpA, Natuzzi SpA, and Poltrona Frau SPA among other

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: Distribution channel (offline and online) and Type (living room furniture, bedroom furniture, kitchen and dining, lamps and lighting, and others)

Vendor Insights-

The furniture market in Europe is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market.

B and B Italia SPA- The company offers various furnitures such as chairs, beds, armchairs, sofas, and chaise lounge. Moreover, the company also provides furniture under the brand name of Camaleonda.

The company offers various furnitures such as chairs, beds, armchairs, sofas, and chaise lounge. Moreover, the company also provides furniture under the brand name of Camaleonda. Calligaris SPA- The company offers well-made contemporary design solutions for living, dining, sleeping, working and playing. Moreover, the company also provides furniture under the brand name of Greenbow.

The company offers well-made contemporary design solutions for living, dining, sleeping, working and playing. Moreover, the company also provides furniture under the brand name of Greenbow. F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.- The company offers Mah Jong furniture which is designed by hans hoper.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

Furniture Market in Europe Driver:

Growth of the real estate and construction industry:

One of the key factors driving the furniture market growth in Europe is the growth of the real estate and construction industry as it contributes to an increase in the number of office spaces, commercial complexes, and residential buildings. In addition, the increase in the number of single-person and two-person households has contributed to an increase in residential construction activities. The longevity of baby boomers, growing urbanization, and the lifestyle patterns of millennials have contributed to the rising demand for customized furniture. For instance, as per the World Bank Group, the urban population as a percentage of the total population in the European Union increased from 73.9% in 2015 to 74.9% in 2020. Due to space constraints in urban areas, the demand for multifunctional furniture is also increasing. Such factors are expected to have a significant impact on the growth of the furniture market in Europe in the forecast period.

Furniture Market in Europe Trend:

Increasing adoption of eco-friendly furniture:

Biodegradable, sustainable, and renewable raw materials, such as wood, are used in the manufacturing of eco-friendly luxury furniture. North American hardwood is one of the best eco-friendly raw materials used for manufacturing eco-friendly and organic luxury furniture. Furthermore, bamboo has emerged as an eco-friendly substitute for conventional wood used for the manufacturing of luxury furniture. Vendors such as Alta Decoración ArtesMoble SL and Vermont Woods Studios LLC are among the popular manufacturers of eco-friendly and organic furniture globally. The growth of the eco-friendly and organic furniture category is being invigorated by recognition such as awards. Such factors render the rapid emergence of eco-friendly and organic furniture a vital trend, which will positively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Furniture Market in Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 2.95% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 35.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.13 Performing market contribution Europe at 100% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled B and B Italia SPA, BoConcept, Calligaris SPA, Colombini SPA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fritz Hansen, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Molteni and C SpA, Natuzzi SpA, and Poltrona Frau SPA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

