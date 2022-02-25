ñol

See Ad Disclosure

Fingerprint Sensor Market in Europe: 36% of Growth to Originate from Germany | Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2022 - 2026)

by PRNewswire
February 25, 2022 11:34 AM | 15 min read

NEW YORK , Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Germany will register the highest growth rate of 36% among the other regions. Moreover, market growth in Germany will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The Fingerprint Sensor Market Share in Europe is expected to increase by 436.52 million units from 2021 to 2026, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in Europe

Regional Market Outlook

36% of the market's growth will originate from Germany during the forecast period. France and UK are the other key markets for fingerprint sensors in Europe. Market growth in Germany will be faster than the growth of the market in the Rest of Europe.

The significant increase in the investment in telecommunication technologies, such as 4G/5G, is expected to accelerate the adoption of smartphones, which will facilitate the fingerprint sensor market growth in Germany over the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Fingerprint Sensor Market in Europe Facts at a Glance-

  • Total Pages: 120
  • Companies: 10+ – Including CMOS Sensor Inc., Egis Technology Inc., Fingerprint Cards AB, id3 Technologies, NEXT Biometrics Group ASA, Qualcomm Inc., Shanghai Oxi Technology Co. Ltd, Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd., Synaptics Inc., and VKANSEE among others
  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis
  • Segments: Application (mobile, PC, and access) 
  • Geographies: Germany, UK, France, and the Rest of Europe

Vendor Insights-

The fingerprint sensor market in Europe is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market.

  • CMOS Sensor Inc.- The company offers fingerprint sensor that includes contact image sensor technology, industrial proximity linear technology, space technology, optical fingerprint sensing technology, linear image sensor module technology.
  • Egis Technology Inc.- The company offers fingerprint sensor that includes in-display fingerprint sensor, live finger detection, invisible fingerprint sensor, covered fingerprint sensors, fingerprint sensor with hard coating.
  • Fingerprint Cards AB- The company offers fingerprint sensor that includes high accuracy for fingerprint recognition, long term stability, non-intrusive technique.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

  • Fingerprint Sensor Market in Europe Driver:
    • Rising number of data security breach incidents:

One of the key factors driving the fingerprint sensors market growth in Europe is the rising number of data security breach incidents. For instance, ransomware took advantage of a known vulnerability in the Microsoft Windows operating system. Microsoft, however, had already released a patch to fix this vulnerability; however, the IT departments of most of the organizations did not take it seriously and did not install the patch. This ignorance resulted in a malware attack and encrypted the data of many systems and devices, and it demanded a ransom to provide the decryption key. This ransomware was also able to infect other Windows devices on the same network, which multiplied the severity of the incident. These incidents do not honor any country's political or jurisdictional boundaries and can be carried out sitting anywhere in the world. Thus, the rising number of data security breach incidents is expected to propel the adoption of fingerprint sensors in Europe during the forecast period.

  • Fingerprint Sensor Market in Europe Trend:
    • Evolution of 3D fingerprint authentication:

The ultrasonic-based technology is engineered to capture 3D acoustic details within the outer layers of the skin, enabling superior image quality for more accurate capture and the recognition of unique and subtle fingerprint characteristics. Capacitive touch-based sensors use electrical current to create the image of the user's fingerprint. Owing to the limitations of capacitive sensors, only a surface-level impression of the fingerprint is captured. Using high-frequency sound waves, a highly detailed 3D image of the unique and subtle features of a user's fingerprint can be created (by penetrating the outer layers of the skin). Such technological innovations are expected to support the growth of the market in focus in the coming years.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Smart Sensors Market in UAE by Technology and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The smart sensors market share in the UAE is expected to increase by USD 842.20 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 15.96%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Sensors Market in Oil and Gas Industry Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The sensors market share in the oil and gas industry is expected to increase by USD 1.73 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.04%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Fingerprint Sensor Market In Europe Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 15.78%

Market growth 2022-2026

436.52 mn units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

21.61

Regional analysis

Germany, UK, France, and Rest of Europe

Performing market contribution

Germany at 36%

Key consumer countries

Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

CMOS Sensor Inc., Egis Technology Inc., Fingerprint Cards AB, id3 Techologies, NEXT Biometrics Group ASA, Qualcomm Inc., Shanghai OXi Technology Co. Ltd, Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd., Synaptics Inc., and VKANSEE

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary                         

2. Market Landscape                            

               2.1 Market ecosystem             

                              Exhibit 01: Parent market

               2.2: Market Characteristics

                            Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

               2.2 Value chain analysis           

                              Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Electronic equipment and instruments

                              2.2.1 Inputs

                              2.2.2 Inbound logistics

                              2.2.3 Operations

                              2.2.4 Outbound logistics

                              2.2.5 Marketing and sales

                              2.2.6 After-sales service

                              2.2.7 Support activities

                              2.2.8 Innovations

3. Market Sizing                      

               3.1 Market definition

                              Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

               3.2 Market segment analysis  

                              Exhibit 05: Market segments

               3.3 Market size 2020 

               3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025 

                              Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (million units)

                              Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                         

               4.1 Five Forces Summary         

                              Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

               4.2 Bargaining power of buyers            

                              Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

               4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers        

                              Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

               4.4 Threat of new entrants     

                              Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

               4.5 Threat of substitutes          

                              Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

               4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                              Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

               4.7 Market condition 

                              Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Application                        

               5.1 Market segments

                              The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Mobile
  • PC
  • Access

                              Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

               5.2 Comparison by Application             

                              Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

               5.3 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026          

                              Exhibit 17: Mobile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

                              Exhibit 18: Mobile - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.4 PC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026   

                              Exhibit 19: PC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

                              Exhibit 20: PC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.5 Access - Market size and forecast 2021-2026          

                              Exhibit 21: Access - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

                              Exhibit 22: Access - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.6 Market opportunity by Application              

                              Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape                         

               6.1 Overview

                              Exhibit 24: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape                     

               7.1 Geographic segmentation

                              Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

               7.2 Geographic comparison    

                              Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

               7.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026      

                              Exhibit 27: Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

                              Exhibit 28: Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.4 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026  

                              Exhibit 29: UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

                              Exhibit 30: UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.5 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026          

                              Exhibit 31: France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

                              Exhibit 32: France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.6 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026          

                              Exhibit 33: Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

                              Exhibit 34: Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.7 Market opportunity by geography

                              Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by geography (million units)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                   

               8.1 Market drivers      

                              8.1.1 Rising number of data security breach incidents

                              8.1.2 Extensive use of fingerprint sensors in consumer electronic devices for biometric authentication

                              8.1.3 Rising adoption of biometric systems in enterprises

               8.2 Market challenges              

                              8.2.1 Security of fingerprint data within the system

                              8.2.2 Increased adoption of substitute technologies, such as face and iris scanning

                              8.2.3    Intense competition among vendors

                              Exhibit 36: Impact of drivers and challenges

               8.3 Market trends      

                              8.3.1 Evolution of 3D fingerprint authentication

                              8.3.2 Increasing demand for ultrasonic fingerprint sensors

                              8.3.3    Increasing instances of security breaches in various industries

9. Vendor Landscape                            

               10.1   Competitive scenario     

               10.2   Vendor landscape           

                              Exhibit 37 Vendor Landscape

               10.3   Landscape disruption     

                              Exhibit 38: Landscape disruption

               10.4   Industry risks     

                              Exhibit 39: Industry risks

11.   Vendor Analysis                             

               11.1   Vendors covered             

                              Exhibit 40: Vendors covered

               10.2 Market positioning of vendors   

                              Exhibit 41: Market positioning of vendors

               10.3 CMOS Sensor Inc.            

                              Exhibit 42: CMOS Sensor Inc. - Overview

                              Exhibit 43: CMOS Sensor Inc. - Product and service

                              Exhibit 44: CMOS Sensor Inc. - Key offerings

               10.4 Egis Technology Inc.        

                              Exhibit 45: Egis Technology Inc. - Overview

                              Exhibit 46: Egis Technology Inc. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 47: Egis Technology Inc. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 48: Egis Technology Inc. - Segment focus

               10.5 Fingerprint Cards AB       

                              Exhibit 49: Fingerprint Cards AB - Overview

                              Exhibit 50: Fingerprint Cards AB - Product and service

                              Exhibit 51: Fingerprint Cards AB - Key news

                              Exhibit 52: Fingerprint Cards AB - Key offerings

               10.6 id3 Techologies 

                              Exhibit 53: id3 Techologies - Overview

                              Exhibit 54: id3 Techologies - Product and service

                              Exhibit 55: id3 Techologies - Key offerings

               10.7 NEXT Biometrics Group ASA         

                              Exhibit 56: NEXT Biometrics Group ASA - Overview

                              Exhibit 57: NEXT Biometrics Group ASA - Business segments

                              Exhibit 58: NEXT Biometrics Group ASA - Key offerings

               10.8 Qualcomm Inc.  

                              Exhibit 59: Qualcomm Inc. - Overview

                              Exhibit 60: Qualcomm Inc. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 61: Qualcomm Inc. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 62: Qualcomm Inc. - Segment focus

               10.9 Shanghai OXi Technology Co. Ltd

                              Exhibit 63: Shanghai OXi Technology Co. Ltd - Overview

                              Exhibit 64: Shanghai OXi Technology Co. Ltd - Product and service

                              Exhibit 65: Shanghai OXi Technology Co. Ltd - Key offerings

               10.10 Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd.   

                              Exhibit 66: Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview

                              Exhibit 67: Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 68: Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd. – Key news

                              Exhibit 69: Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

               10.11 Synaptics Inc.   

                              Exhibit 70: Synaptics Inc. - Overview

                              Exhibit 71: Synaptics Inc. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 72: Synaptics Inc. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 73: Synaptics Inc. - Segment focus

               10.12 VKANSEE           

                              Exhibit 74: VKANSEE - Overview

                              Exhibit 75: VKANSEE - Product and service

                              Exhibit 76: VKANSEE - Key offerings

12. Appendix                           

               12.1 Scope of the report         

                              12.1.1 Market definition

                              12.1.2 Objectives

                              12.1.3 Notes and caveats

               12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$            

                              Exhibit 77: Currency conversion rates for US$

               12.3 Research Methodology   

                              Exhibit 78: Research Methodology

                              Exhibit 79: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                              Exhibit 80: Information sources

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fingerprint-sensor-market-in-europe-36-of-growth-to-originate-from-germany--growth-trends-and-forecasts-2022---2026-301488775.html

SOURCE Technavio

