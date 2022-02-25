Online Tutoring Market - 44% of Growth to Originate from APAC | STEM Courses Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online tutoring market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market. The report offers information on several market vendors, including Ambow Education Holding Ltd., China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., D2L Corp., iTutorGroup, K12 Inc., Pearson Plc, TAL Education Group, Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd., Varsity Tutors LLC, and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. among others. The online tutoring market is expected to grow by USD 153.07 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 16% according to the latest market research report by Technavio.
For more insights on the vendors of the online tutoring market - Download a Free Sample Report
Online Tutoring Market: the growing importance of STEM education to drive growth
The growing importance of STEM education among students, parents, and various educational stakeholders globally is a major factor driving the growth of the global online tutoring market. STEM integrates these subjects into a unified learning model based on real-world applications. It trains students to be skilled in job opportunities in the STEM field. Increasing job opportunities in the STEM field is one of the major reasons for the rising popularity of STEM courses among students globally. STEM job opportunities are expected to outpace the growth of non-STEM job opportunities during the forecast period.
Online Tutoring Market: Advanced technologies to be a major trend
Advanced technologies such as mobile apps and wearables are the recent trends in the global online tutoring market. The use of virtual reality (VR) in tutoring is creating a unique environment for studying. Along with the use of VR in online lessons, tutors are enhancing their sessions with various mobile apps. The proliferation of smartphones, coupled with the increasing penetration of the Internet, is fueling the demand for mobile learning apps. Furthermore, VR and smartwatches are expected to be the most popular technologies in virtual classrooms. The main benefit of these types of technologies is the ability to share content easily.
To know more about drivers & challenges - Request Free Sample Research Report
Online Tutoring Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market research report segments the online tutoring market by Courses(STEM, Language courses, and Other courses) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Revenue Generating Segment -. Online tutors such as Ambow Education, Club Z! Inc, and TAL Education Group offer various online STEM tutoring programs to help students excel in school academics and the standardized college entrance exams. The strong focus on the standardization of tests will further increase the competition among students, which will encourage them to join specialized STEM courses/test preparation online tutoring programs during the forecast period. Hence, the stem courses segment will be significant for revenue generation.
Regional Analysis - 44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for online tutoring in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The availability of apps and wearables for online tutoring, the growing popularity of online microlearning, and the standardization of tests will facilitate the online tutoring market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
To gain further insights on the market contribution of all regions & courses segments - Request a free sample report
Related Reports:
Online Education Market -The online education market share is expected to increase by USD 121.85 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 9.24%.Download a free sample now!
K-12 Game-based Learning Market -The K-12 game-based learning market share should rise by USD 9.03 billion from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 20.63%. Download a free sample now!
Online Tutoring Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 16%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 153.07 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
15.10
Performing market contribution
APAC at 44%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Ambow Education Holding Ltd., D2L Corp., iTutorGroup, K12 Inc., Pearson Plc, TAL Education Group, Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd., Varsity Tutors LLC, Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd., China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., and
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis for educational services
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Operations
2.2.2.1 Pitching and profiling
2.2.2.2 Resourcing and communicating
2.2.2.3 Delivery and support
2.2.2.4 Connecting and innovating
2.2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.2.6 Support activities
2.3.3 Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 07: Global market - Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by Courses
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- STEM
- Language courses
- Other courses
The two segments have been ranked based on their market share in 2020. The STEM courses constituted the largest segment in 2020, while the smallest segment was Other Courses.
Exhibit 15: STEM - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Courses
Exhibit 16: Comparison by Courses
5.3 STEM- Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 17: STEM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 18: STEM - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 Language Courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 19: Language Courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 20: Language Courses - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 Other Courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 21: Other Courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 22: Other Courses - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Courses
Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Courses
6. Customer landscape
Exhibit 24: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
The regions covered in the report are:
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
North America ranked first as the largest market globally, while MEA accounted for the smallest market share in 2020
Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 27: APAC- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.5 North America- Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 32:North America- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Growing importance of STEM education
8.1.2 Strong global demand for test preparation
8.1.3 Increasing focus on language learning
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Threat from open-source and private tutoring
8.2.2 Difficulties in developing and distributing digital content
8.2.3 Data security and privacy issues in online tutoring industry
Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Apps and wearables for online tutoring
8.3.2 Growing popularity of online microlearning
8.3.3 Standardization of tests
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.
Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 42: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
Exhibit 45: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 46: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 47: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. – Key news
Exhibit 48: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 49: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Segment focus
10.4 China Distance Education Holdings Ltd.
Exhibit 50: China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 51: China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 52: China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 53: China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus
10.5 D2L Corp.
Exhibit 54: D2L Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 55: D2L Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 56: D2L Corp. – Key news
Exhibit 57: D2L Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 58: D2L Corp. - Segment focus
10.6 iTutorGroup
Exhibit 59: iTutorGroup - Overview
Exhibit 60: iTutorGroup - Product and service
Exhibit 61: iTutorGroup - Key offerings
10.7 K12 Inc.
Exhibit 62: K12 Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 63: K12 Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 64: K12 Inc. - Key offerings
10.8 Pearson Plc
Exhibit 65: Pearson Plc - Overview
Exhibit 66: Pearson Plc - Business segments
Exhibit 67: Pearson Plc – Key news
Exhibit 68: Pearson Plc - Key offerings
Exhibit 69: Pearson Plc - Segment focus
10.9 TAL Education Group
Exhibit 70: TAL Education Group - Overview
Exhibit 71: TAL Education Group - Business segments
Exhibit 72: TAL Education Group - Key offerings
Exhibit 73: TAL Education Group - Segment focus
10.10 Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.
Exhibit 74: Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 75: Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Business segments'
Exhibit 76: Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. – Key news
Exhibit 77: Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
10.11 Varsity Tutors LLC
Exhibit 78: Varsity Tutors LLC - Overview
Exhibit 79: Varsity Tutors LLC - Product and service
Exhibit 80: Varsity Tutors LLC – Key news
Exhibit 81: Varsity Tutors LLC - Key offerings
10.12 Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.
Exhibit 82: Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 83: Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 84: Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 86: Research Methodology
Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 88: Information sources
12.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.