Global Wound Closure & Advanced Wound Care Market to 2027 - Featuring 3M, Baxter International and Covidien Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wound Closure & Advanced Wound Care Market Research Report by Product, by Application, by End-user, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Wound Closure & Advanced Wound Care Market size was estimated at USD 13.98 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 15.13 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.68% to reach USD 25.04 billion by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Wound Closure & Advanced Wound Care to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product , the market was studied across Collagen-based Sealants, Fibrin-based Sealants, Hydrocolloids-based Sealants, and Synthetic Adhesives.

Based on Application , the market was studied across Acute Wounds and Chronic Wounds. The Acute Wounds is further studied across Burns and Surgical & Traumatic Wounds. The Chronic Wounds is further studied across Diabetic Foot Ulcer, Pressure Ulcer, and Venous Leg Ulcer.

Based on End-user, the market was studied across Clinics, Home Healthcare, and Hospitals.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Wound Closure & Advanced Wound Care Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Wound Closure & Advanced Wound Care Market, including 3M Company, Acelity (Kci Licensing, Inc.), B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc, Brightwake Ltd., BSN Medical, Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast Corp, ConvaTec Group PLC, Covidien, Derma Sciences, DermaRite Industries, LLC, Elkem ASA, Essity Aktiebolag, Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Hollister Incorporated, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Kinetic Concepts, Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, Medline Industries, Inc., Medtronic PLC, MiMedx, Molnlycke Health Care, Organogenesis Inc, Paul Hartmann AG, Smith & Nephew PLC, TRIAGE MEDITECH PVT. LTD., and Zimmer Biomet.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Wound Closure & Advanced Wound Care Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Wound Closure & Advanced Wound Care Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Wound Closure & Advanced Wound Care Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Wound Closure & Advanced Wound Care Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Wound Closure & Advanced Wound Care Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Wound Closure & Advanced Wound Care Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Wound Closure & Advanced Wound Care Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing prevalence of patients with chronic wounds

5.1.1.2. Growing geriatric population across the world

5.1.1.3. Growth in diabetic patients

5.1.1.4. Rising number of accidents and trauma cases

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High cost associated with devices

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Development towards smart wound care equipment

5.1.3.2. Growth potential in emerging markets

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Rapidly changing technologies and increasing competitors

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Wound Closure & Advanced Wound Care Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Collagen-based Sealants

6.3. Fibrin-based Sealants

6.4. Hydrocolloids-based Sealants

6.5. Synthetic Adhesives



7. Wound Closure & Advanced Wound Care Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Acute Wounds

7.2.1. Burns

7.2.2. Surgical & Traumatic Wounds

7.3. Chronic Wounds

7.3.1. Diabetic Foot Ulcer

7.3.2. Pressure Ulcer

7.3.3. Venous Leg Ulcer



8. Wound Closure & Advanced Wound Care Market, by End-user

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Clinics

8.3. Home Healthcare

8.4. Hospitals



9. Americas Wound Closure & Advanced Wound Care Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Wound Closure & Advanced Wound Care Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Taiwan

10.12. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Wound Closure & Advanced Wound Care Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. 3M Company

13.2. Acelity (Kci Licensing, Inc.)

13.3. B. Braun Melsungen AG

13.4. Baxter International Inc

13.5. Brightwake Ltd.

13.6. BSN Medical

13.7. Cardinal Health Inc.

13.8. Coloplast Corp

13.9. ConvaTec Group PLC

13.10. Covidien

13.11. Derma Sciences

13.12. DermaRite Industries, LLC

13.13. Elkem ASA

13.14. Essity Aktiebolag

13.15. Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

13.16. Hollister Incorporated

13.17. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

13.18. Kinetic Concepts

13.19. Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG

13.20. Medline Industries, Inc.

13.21. Medtronic PLC

13.22. MiMedx

13.23. Molnlycke Health Care

13.24. Organogenesis Inc

13.25. Paul Hartmann AG

13.26. Smith & Nephew PLC

13.27. TRIAGE MEDITECH PVT. LTD.

13.28. Zimmer Biomet



14. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3rgwil

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets