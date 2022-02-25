Payment Gateways Market: Segmentation by end-user (large enterprises, micro, and small enterprises, and mid-sized enterprises) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA--Forecast till 2025|Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Payment Gateways market is segmented into two categories based on the End-user (large enterprises, micro, and small enterprises, and mid-sized enterprises) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. The market share is expected to increase by USD 6.11 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.47%.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global payment gateways market as a part of the global systems software market within the global information technology (IT) market.

Technavio uses the total revenue generated by manufacturers to estimate the global payment gateways market size. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis

Payment Gateways Market Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of payment gateways is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Inputs

Software development

Marketing and distribution

Post-sales services

Vendor Insights

The payment gateways market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the payment gateways market, including some of the vendors such as CCBill LLC, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Global Payments Inc., Ingenico Group SA, JPMorgan Chase and Co., Mastercard Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Square Inc., Stripe Inc., and Visa Inc.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the payment gateways market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

CCBill LLC. - offers an online payment gateway that allows accepting single-time and recurring payments in multiple ways, while actively retaining customers.

offers an online payment gateway that allows accepting single-time and recurring payments in multiple ways, while actively retaining customers. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. . - offers modernized payment solutions that made the process seamless.

. offers modernized payment solutions that made the process seamless. Global Payments Inc. - offers an online payment experience through Pay by Link solutions.

The payment gateways market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor

Geographical Highlights

The payment gateways market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the payment gateways market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

During the projection period, the market in APAC will develop the fastest due to the increased adoption of online payment gateway solutions. Payment gateway solutions connected with online platforms and hardware devices, such as smartphones and POS systems, are being used by many sectors in India and China to prevent transaction fraud. Online payment gateway solutions will be adopted by developing sectors such as e-commerce and BFSI to improve the efficiency of payment processes and assure consumer satisfaction. Customers can fund their accounts with money that can be used for a variety of things, including paying bills, recharging phones, and watching digital television. Such factors are propelling the regional market.

Moreover, countries like China, the US, Japan, the UK, and Germany are the key market for the payment gateways market in APAC, owing to the increased adoption of online payment gateway solutions in this region.

Key Market Dynamics-

Payment Gateways Key Market Drivers:

High adoption of contactless payment solutions

The development of mobile payment gateways like Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Android Pay has made paying bills much easier. Credit or debit cards are no longer necessary for customers. POS terminals are used in several retail venues to allow customers to pay for their products. The security feature, which prohibits the consumer and store from accessing the card information or security code illegitimately, is one of the key motivations for big companies to offer the NFC-based mobile payment option. Users must first save their financial information to their devices. By bringing the phone closer to the vendor's contactless payment-capable POS system, they can complete transactions.

Payment Gateways Key Market Trends:

The emergence of NFC-based payment technology

NFC-based contactless pay terminals are used by several shops, including Target, Macy's, and Walgreens. This technology facilitates the switch to mobile payments. Google Wallet can be used by the devices that are linked to these terminals. There has been a considerable growth in the number of NFC-ready POS terminals as a result of the growing demand for contactless payments. NFC-enabled POS terminals are available from several manufacturers. As a result, the worldwide online payment gateway market is likely to rise at a faster rate over the forecast period as the need for cashless payments grows.

Payment Gateways Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.47% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 6.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.66 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled CCBill LLC, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Global Payments Inc., Ingenico Group SA, JPMorgan Chase and Co., Mastercard Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Square Inc., Stripe Inc., and Visa Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

