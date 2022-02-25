Ukraine: Desjardins announces a $100,000 donation to the Red Cross

LÉVIS, QC, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Group has teamed up with the Canadian Red Cross by making a $100,000 donation to provide urgent aid to all the people and communities affected by the recent events in Ukraine.
"Our thoughts are with the people affected by the current situation," said Guy Cormier, President and CEO of Desjardins Group. "We're very aware of the many repercussions this conflict is having."
Desjardins members and clients wishing to make a donation to the Red Cross's Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal can do so online at www.redcross.ca or by calling 1–800–418–1111.
About Desjardins Group
Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $397 billion. In 2021 it was ranked as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.
