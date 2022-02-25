Gatekeeper expands global hosting with new Canadian instance

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gatekeeper, a leading contract and vendor management software solution, today extended its global hosting capabilities with a new instance of its solution in Canada. Supporting its worldwide customer base through its AWS partnership, Gatekeeper helps businesses around the world to meet data sovereignty requirements for their contract and vendor data.

With this new instance, Gatekeeper continues to demonstrate its dedication to protecting customers' data and providing flexibility for data storage. Furthermore, Gatekeeper's platform, as well as the underlying architecture, is ISO 27001 certified, giving peace of mind to customers. Gatekeeper is committed to providing high-quality products and services to its customers and ensuring the utmost security to protect their most sensitive data.

"We are always looking for new ways to support our customers and understand that data security is always paramount," says Patrick O'Connor, Director at Gatekeeper. "The addition of our Canadian instance means we can help more customers than ever before."

With four data centres available in US, CA, EU and APAC, Gatekeeper supports its customers' information security requirements, works within their business's data sovereignty constraints and helps them to achieve and maintain compliance.

About Gatekeeper

Gatekeeper is an AI-driven Contract & Vendor Management SaaS solution, which helps customers manage their contracts and vendors through their full lifecycle.

By centralising all contract and vendor information into Gatekeeper, customers benefit from clear visibility of their contract and vendor data; time savings with the ability to securely delegate access to relevant internal and external information; advanced automation tools which can be used for simple tasks such as timely renewal reminders right through to complex, fully digitised business processes; enhanced compliance and significant resource savings as a result of deploying Gatekeeper's AI and automation tools.

Media Contact

