Veteran Trial Lawyer Mark Werbner Earns Place in D Magazine Hall of Fame

DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Famed trial lawyer Mark Werbner of Werbner Law has earned the distinction as one of only 50 attorneys selected to D Magazine's inaugural Best Lawyers Hall of Fame, putting him among North Texas' most respected and influential professionals.
Launched just this year, the Hall of Fame recognizes those who have been selected to one of D Magazine's annual "Best" lists at least 15 times. The lists recognize those at the top of their field in a range of professional services. Mr. Werbner has made D's Best Lawyers List repeatedly for his work in business and commercial litigation. The Hall of Fame honorees will be featured in the March issue of D Magazine.
"I'm very pleased and more than a little humbled to have been selected for such an honor," said Mr. Werbner. "I'm also thankful for such an amazing group of peers who consistently set the bar higher and higher when it comes to legal skill and representation."
In a career spanning more than 30 years, Mr. Werbner has tried approximately 150 cases to verdict. As lead co-counsel in a groundbreaking international case, Terror Victims v. Arab Bank, he helped secure a federal jury verdict against the bank that had provided terrorists with financial support. The verdict represented the first time in U.S. history that a foreign bank was found liable for materially supporting terrorism.
In 2015, he also argued and won a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a patent infringement case. The original jury verdict was recognized by VerdictSearch and Texas Lawyer as one of the top 10 verdicts in the state.
Mr. Werbner established his own practice, Werbner Law, in March 2021 to focus on business, commercial, and personal injury litigation. The firm was recently selected to the Best Law Firms list for 2022 by Best Lawyers – U.S. News & World Report for its expertise in white-collar criminal defense in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, and received honors for bet-the-company and commercial litigation.
About Werbner Law
Mark Werbner has an international reputation as a "go to" trial attorney in multifaceted business litigation, intellectual property, patent litigation, life-altering personal injury cases, product safety lawsuits and other areas of the law. To learn more, visit https://werbnerlaw.com.
Media Contact:
Sophia Reza
800-559-4534
sophia@androvett.com
SOURCE Werbner Law
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.