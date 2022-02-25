Online Education Market in India to grow by USD 2.28 billion from 2020 to 2025| Content Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation| 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Education Market In India by End-user (Higher education and K-12) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The online education market share growth in India by the content segment will be significant for revenue generation. A major driver behind this dominance in the market is the ease of accessibility of content. The growth of this market is also fuelled by government initiatives for e-content products, such as Virtual Labs, which provide remote access to labs in various disciplines of science and engineering for students at undergraduate and postgraduate levels.
The potential growth difference for the online education market in India between 2020 and 2025 is USD 2.28 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver - The key factors driving growth in the online education market in India is skill development and employment. To achieve career growth and add value to their knowledge, working professionals in India are focusing on skill development. This trend has been noticed in all age groups of working professionals. This is because digitized courses provide flexibility and convenience, unlike traditional classes, as learners can access the content from any location at any time. Therefore, the increased adoption of skill development through online certifications on digitized platforms, especially in tier 1 cities, is expected to fuel the online education market in India during the forecast period.
- Market Challenges - The emergence of cloud computing will be another major factor supporting the online education market share growth in India. Cloud computing technology has enabled players to save a significant amount of content, data, and information on a single platform, thereby making it easier for users and providers to process, procure, access, and manage information from anywhere at any time. It offers key benefits such as reduced capital expenses and increased speed for implementing SaaS-based solutions. Educational institutions are shifting to SaaS-based solutions such as ERP and LMS for technical support, which are provided by cloud service providers. Vendors are working with the central government, state governments, and education boards to make the cloud platform popular. The adoption of cloud-based learning platforms in the online education market will help in resolving the issue of inadequate infrastructure and security, further increasing the adoption of e-learning in the Indian market
The online education market in India report is segmented by End-user (Higher education and K-12) & Product (content and services). Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the online education market size in India and actionable market insights on each segment.
Some Companies Mentioned
- Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd.
- Educomp Solutions Ltd.
- Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd.
- Indira Gandhi National Open University
- Info Edge (India) Ltd.
- MPS Interactive Systems Ltd.
- Next Education India Pvt. Ltd.
- NIIT Ltd.
- SMU-DE
- Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd
Online Education Market In India Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 20%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 2.28 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
19.02
Performing market contribution
India at 100%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd., Indira Gandhi National Open University, Info Edge (India) Ltd., MPS Interactive Systems Ltd., Next Education India Pvt. Ltd., NIIT Ltd., SMU-DE, and Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
