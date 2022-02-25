USD 6.38 bn Growth in Carbon Accounting Software Market | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The carbon accounting software market is estimated to grow by USD 6.38 bn from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 25% during this period.
Market Dynamics
The need to reduce the overall costs incurred by enterprises is driving the carbon accounting software market growth. However, factors such as difficulty in capturing energy usage data may impede the market growth during the forecast period.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Carbon Analytics Ltd., CarbonetiX, ENGIE SA, Greenstep Oy, Intelex Technologies Inc., Lisam Systems SA, SAP SE, SIERRA ODC Pvt. Ltd., Simble Solutions Ltd., and Wolters Kluwer NV etc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- Carbon Analytics Ltd. - The company offers automated business carbon footprint assessment.
- CarbonetiX - The company offers carbon accounting software under the brand name CarbonMetriX.
- ENGIE SA - The company offers carbon accounting software under the brand name ENGIE Impact Energy and Sustainability Management Platform.
- Greenstep Oy - The company offers carbon accounting software under the brand name Sustainability.
- Intelex Technologies Inc. - The company offers carbon accounting software under the brand name Air Emissions Management Software.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the carbon accounting software market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By end-user, the market is classified into oil and gas, telecommunication, technology, power and utilities, and others. The oil and gas segment will contribute the largest share of the market. The oil and gas sector is the leading adopter of carbon accounting software. Oil and gas enterprises need this software to account for and report carbon emissions from various stages of their value chain. Oil and gas companies are under increasing pressure to reduce their carbon footprint in accordance with the Paris Agreement's goal, which is to limit global warming to below 2°C (preferably to 1.5°C) when compared to pre-industrial levels.
- By geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. North America will have the largest share of the market. 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. Concerns among corporations regarding increasing CO2 emission rates will drive the carbon accounting software market growth in North America during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the carbon accounting software market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and South America.
Carbon Accounting Software Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 25%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 6.38 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
22.43
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, UK, Japan, and Saudi Arabia
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Carbon Analytics Ltd., CarbonetiX, ENGIE SA, Greenstep Oy, Intelex Technologies Inc., Lisam Systems SA, SAP SE, SIERRA ODC Pvt. Ltd., Simble Solutions Ltd., and Wolters Kluwer NV
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
2.2 Market Characteristics
Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics
2.3 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Application software
2.3.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Software development process
2.2.3 Marketing and distribution:
2.2.4 Post-selling services:
Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Oil and gas
- Telecommunication
- Technology
- Power and utilities
- Others
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.2 Comparison by End-user
Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user
5.3 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 17: Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 18: Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 19: Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 20: Telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 Technology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 21: Technology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 22: Technology - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.6 Power and utilities - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 23: Power and utilities - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 24: Power and utilities - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user
6. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 28: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
The regions covered in the report are:
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
7.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 39: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 40: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 41: Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Need to reduce the overall costs incurred by enterprises
8.1.2 Growing need for better brand positioning
8.1.3 Stringent regulations and increasing adoption of policies on carbon emissions
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Difficulty in capturing energy usage data
8.2.2 Lack of awareness
8.2.3 High initial investments and hurdles in integrating carbon accounting software with ERP systems
Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Increasing government initiatives and regulations to reduce carbon emissions
8.3.2 Increasing demand for SaaS-based carbon accounting software
8.3.3 Increase in product launches, partnerships, as well as M&A
9. Vendor Landscape
9.2 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.
Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
Exhibit 46: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 47: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Carbon Analytics Ltd.
Exhibit 49: Carbon Analytics Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 50: Carbon Analytics Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 51: Carbon Analytics Ltd. - Key offerings
10.4 CarbonetiX
Exhibit 52: CarbonetiX - Overview
Exhibit 53: CarbonetiX - Product and service
Exhibit 54: CarbonetiX - Key offerings
10.5 ENGIE SA
Exhibit 55: ENGIE SA - Overview
Exhibit 56: ENGIE SA - Business segments
Exhibit 57: ENGIE SA - Key offerings
Exhibit 58: ENGIE SA - Segment focus
10.6 Greenstep Oy
Exhibit 59: Greenstep Oy - Overview
Exhibit 60: Greenstep Oy - Product and service
Exhibit 61: Greenstep Oy - Key offerings
10.7 Intelex Technologies Inc.
Exhibit 62: Intelex Technologies Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 63: Intelex Technologies Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 64: Intelex Technologies Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 65: Intelex Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
10.8 Lisam Systems SA
Exhibit 66: Lisam Systems SA - Overview
Exhibit 67: Lisam Systems SA - Product and service
Exhibit 68: Lisam Systems SA - Key offerings
10.9 SAP SE
Exhibit 69: SAP SE - Overview
Exhibit 70: SAP SE - Business segments
Exhibit 71: SAP SE - Key news
Exhibit 72: SAP SE - Key offerings
Exhibit 73: SAP SE - Segment focus
10.10 SIERRA ODC Pvt. Ltd.
Exhibit 74: SIERRA ODC Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 75: SIERRA ODC Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 76: SIERRA ODC Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
10.11 Simble Solutions Ltd.
Exhibit 77: Simble Solutions Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 78: Simble Solutions Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 79: Simble Solutions Ltd. - Key offerings
10.12 Wolters Kluwer NV
Exhibit 80: Wolters Kluwer NV - Overview
Exhibit 81: Wolters Kluwer NV - Business segments
Exhibit 82: Wolters Kluwer NV - Key news
Exhibit 83: Wolters Kluwer NV - Key offerings
Exhibit 84: Wolters Kluwer NV - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 86: Research Methodology
Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 88: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations
