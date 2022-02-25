The Smile Lounge Invests in the VATECH Green CT Digital Imaging System

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Smile Lounge is a cutting-edge family dental practice with a spa-like feel, offering a wide range of services including orthodontics, general, cosmetic and restorative dentistry. They keep smiles healthy and looking beautiful with patient-centered care and high-quality dental skill. From beginning to end, visits are designed to be comfortable and relaxing, including treatments, which are enjoyed from the comfort of a private dental suite. The Smile Lounge has recently added the environmentally friendly, VATECH Green CT, which is an advanced digital x-ray imaging system to the practice. The addition of this new imaging technology continues their commitment to providing comfortable, modern and minimally invasive treatments, using leading-edge techniques and technology. The Smile Lounge utilizes the VATECH Green CT/cone beam scanner to produce a 3D image of the entire oral cavity, including blood vessels and nerves. This additional knowledge comes in handy when planning complex procedures, such as placing dental implants. The Green CT/cone beam scanner has an ultrafast scan time of 5.9 seconds. The device possesses a built-in sensor system for high-quality images in a safe and comfortable environment. This cone-beam computed tomography system offers 3D imaging of detailed structures of the head and neck, even down to visualizing 2 canals in 1 tooth root. Images from the Green CT/cone beam scanner provide superior quality and detail allowing Dr. Daniels to provide precise dental implant placement. Moreover, VATECH Green CT reduces radiation up to 70% compared with other CBCT products.

"Our practice is committed to investing in the latest dental technology. The addition of this scanner is extremely beneficial and helps us provide the highest standard of dental care," says Dr. Daniels.

More About The Smile Lounge:

The Smile Lounge welcomes patients of all ages, from small children with baby teeth to teens, adults and seniors. The clinic, located at 3050 West Camp Wisdom Rd., Ste 140 in Grand Prairie, Texas, provides general dentistry services and preventive dental care, but there are specialty services available as well. Whether patients have dental anxiety and require sedation or want to explore ways to improve their smiles' appearance, Dr. Daniels and her dental team can meet their needs. Some of the dental specialties available include Zoom! teeth whitening, dental implants, dentures and dental bridges, porcelain veneers, Invisalign® clear aligner orthodontics, dental bonding, white fillings and dental crowns. If you are looking for a family dentist that puts the patient first, visit the dental team at The Smile Lounge. Most insurance plans are accepted, and payment options are available through CareCredit. Call (469) 312-6969 or visit http://www.oursmilelounge.com to make an appointment.

