Modern Pumping Today Magazine Names Sundyne's ANSIMAG Pumps to its List of Top Products

ARVADA, Colo., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sundyne, a global leader in the design and manufacture of pumps and compressors, today announced that Modern Pumping Today Magazine has named Sundyne's ANSIMAG line of pumps to its Top Products list.
"The staff at Modern Pumping Today takes a close look at pump technology that address the industry's needs for efficiency, reliability and innovation, and we're pleased to add Sundyne's ANSIMAG sealless magnetic drive pumps to our list of Top Products," said Modern Pumping Today's Editor J. Campbell.
ANSIMAG sealless magnetic drive pumps are specifically designed for chemical processing applications. All wetted parts are molded ETFE components that can safely handle a wide range of corrosives and solvents without corrosion. A patented, fully Encapsulated Mag Drive hermetically seals the inner magnets to isolate them from process fluid and maintain magnet integrity for the life of the unit. A Kevlar-fiber reinforced vinyl ester shell delivers unprecedented reliability.
During the last several months, ANSIMAG pumps have been used in a wide range of prominent applications. They're used to pump the harsh chemical polymers that coat the electrodes for electric vehicle Lithium Ion Batteries. ANSIMAG pumps are used by COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to pump the coolants used in freeze driers. And ANSIMAG pumps are used by Hydrogen Fuel Cell producers to pump caustic chemicals into electrolyzers to adjust the pH of water used to generate green Hydrogen.
ANSIMAG pumps are more energy-efficient than mechanically sealed pumps. An innovative rear casing generates no eddy currents, thus eliminating heat generation and reducing energy costs. Because ANSIMAG pumps do not have seals - there are no leaks, no emissions and no costs related to seal maintenance.
Key Design Features for the ANSIMAG line include:
- Zero Leakage - Sealless Design and a single, fully-contained O-ring eliminates possible leakage.
- Chemically Resistant Lining - Carbon Fiber reinforced ETFE is resistant to most chemicals.
- Secondary Containment: Lined Kevlar Fiber/Epoxy offers unsurpassed pressure handling capability.
- Corrosion Protection: Powder Coat exterior is more durable & resistant than Epoxy based paints.
- Durable Construction: Ductile iron exterior is designed for heavy-duty chemical applications.
- Magnetic Drive – Hermetically seals the inner magnets, isolating them from the process fluid.
- Fully-Encapsulated Inner Drive - Provides unsurpassed resistance to chemical attack.
- Easy Service – 9 wetted parts and a back pull-out design enables service without breaking the wet end.
- Small Footprint – Close Coupled design offers quiet operation.
For more on Modern Pumping Today Magazine's Top Products feature, visit: https://modernpumpingtoday.com/2021-top-products/. For more information on ANSIMAG pumps, please visit: https://www.sundyne.com/products/ansimag-pumps/.
About Sundyne:
Headquartered in Arvada, Colorado with operations and presence in Europe, the Middle East, India, Asia, Japan and China, Sundyne is a global manufacturer of precision-engineered, highly reliable, safe and efficient centrifugal pumps and compressors for use in chemical, petrochemical, hydrocarbon, hydrogen, pharmaceutical, power generation and industrial applications. Sundyne is the world leader in delivering low-flow, high-head integrally geared centrifugal pumps and compressors, safe and leakage-free sealless magnetic drive centrifugal pumps and diaphragm compressors. Sundyne pumps and compressors are also available in API, ANSI/ASME, ISO, and other industry compliant designs. To learn more about the Sundyne family of precision-engineered pumps and compressors, please visit http://www.sundyne.com.
