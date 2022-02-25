Meridian Honda Offers New Financing Options and Benefits

MERIDIAN, Miss., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Meridian Honda at Meridian, MS offers buyers financial services available at their fingertips. The dealership aims to make it easy for customers to purchase their dream vehicles.
Prospective clients can log in or register to create their accounts. Once started, all payments and financial accounts can be viewed through the portal at their convenience.
The tool allows buyers to apply for credit pre-approval and choose between leasing or financing their own Honda. All the information is available on the portal, including tracking when the lease ends and learning about future options for renewal or cancellation of the service.
Another great feature the dealership offers through its unique financial policies is the Honda Loyalty Benefits. As a buyer, choosing to drive the latest vehicle is often difficult.
The center thus provides detailed information about choosing the terms and mileage that work along with staying in the Hyundai family when the customer is ready to trade up into a new lease.
The financial benefits also include different coverage options and plans to help get the best mileage for the vehicle and special offers on Honda marine engines and Powersports equipment.
Prospective clients who would prefer to visit the center to explore the benefits can head over to the Meridian Honda showroom at 503 Front Street Ext, Meridian, MS 39301, or contact their website to learn more. Customers can also consult with the finance representative on-call (601) 693-4651 and plan to visit the dealership between 8 a.m - 6 p.m (Monday – Friday) and 8 a.m - 5 p.m (Saturday).
Media Contact
Jessica Nance, Meridian Honda, 601-479-6842, Jnance@meridianhonda.com
SOURCE Meridian Honda
