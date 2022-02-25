The Peace Project Calls for Action Against China's Uyghur Genocide

ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Human rights organizations like The Peace Project are calling for accountability against China, which has not changed course in its oppression of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang, a province of northwestern China.
The Uyghurs, living in an area that is sometimes referred to as East Turkestan, are facing unimaginable violations of their human rights. The U.N. and many other global leaders have now labeled the atrocities occurring as a clear genocide of the Uyghur people. China has subjected millions of individuals in this ethnic group to work in camps and reeducation programs, in what appears to be an attempt to systematically cleanse the race out of existence. Forced marriages with Han Chinese citizens and schooling that erases Uyghur traditions are also being enforced across the region.
In reaction to China's egregious campaign to homogenize the region, human rights organizations such as The Peace Project are educating the public, hoping to put pressure on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to end their genocide of the Uyghur people. The first call to action was a diplomatic boycott of politicians attending the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. More than 10 leading nations joined the diplomatic boycott and did not send politicians to attend the Olympic games — including America, Canada, Japan, India, Australia, Germany, Denmark, Lithuania, Belgium, Estonia, and The United Kingdom.
Human rights organizations also criticize Olympic sponsors such as Airbnb, and Coca-Cola for their complicity in the genocide through their sponsorship. The Peace Project urges citizens to call on these companies to stop their business in the region, and acknowledge China's horrific actions.
Coca-Cola, in particular, has a bottling plant in the Xinjiang province and has known ties to forced labor from Uyghurs — actions that violate their own discrimination and corporate social responsibility policies. This follows a dark precedent in the history of Coca-Cola, which includes sponsoring the Olympic Games in Germany in 1936, when the Nuremberg Laws — highly antisemitic and racist policies — were already in place.
Though the fight against this genocide in China continues, efforts taken by the Uyghur Human Rights Project and the Campaign for Uyghurs have been so notable they have been jointly nominated to receive the upcoming Nobel Peace Prize.
"The UHRP and the Campaign for Uyghurs have made significant contributions to building fraternity between nations and promoting peace by defending the human rights of the Uyghur, Kazakh, and other predominately Muslim ethnic minorities that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has targeted with genocide and other crimes against humanity," said Reps. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) and Chris Smith (R-NJ) on the nomination.
Going forward, the continued goal of human rights organizations like The Peace Project is to carry on spreading awareness of China's actions, including their use of enhanced monitoring technology to control Uyghurs' movements and suppress any attempt to highlight the atrocities worldwide. The Peace Project is educating the public by providing resources on their website and has created an animation that explains the dire impact of current CCP policies on the lives of Uyghurs and potentially, all of us.
The Peace Project
The Peace Project is a nonprofit organization that educates the public about the impacts of hatred through their Hate Free Initiative and Uyghur Initiative. They are currently focusing their efforts on spreading awareness about the Uyghur genocide and are partnering with other nonprofits in hopes of putting an end to this horrible injustice and educating the public about modern genocide. For more information, please visit http://www.thepeaceproject.org.
Media Contact
Daniel Klein, Joseph Studios, +1 1-800-663-0126, pr@josephstudios.net
SOURCE The Peace Project
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.