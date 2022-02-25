The Peace Project Calls for Action Against China's Uyghur Genocide

ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Human rights organizations like The Peace Project are calling for accountability against China, which has not changed course in its oppression of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang, a province of northwestern China.

The Uyghurs, living in an area that is sometimes referred to as East Turkestan, are facing unimaginable violations of their human rights. The U.N. and many other global leaders have now labeled the atrocities occurring as a clear genocide of the Uyghur people. China has subjected millions of individuals in this ethnic group to work in camps and reeducation programs, in what appears to be an attempt to systematically cleanse the race out of existence. Forced marriages with Han Chinese citizens and schooling that erases Uyghur traditions are also being enforced across the region.

In reaction to China's egregious campaign to homogenize the region, human rights organizations such as The Peace Project are educating the public, hoping to put pressure on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to end their genocide of the Uyghur people. The first call to action was a diplomatic boycott of politicians attending the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. More than 10 leading nations joined the diplomatic boycott and did not send politicians to attend the Olympic games — including America, Canada, Japan, India, Australia, Germany, Denmark, Lithuania, Belgium, Estonia, and The United Kingdom.

Human rights organizations also criticize Olympic sponsors such as Airbnb, and Coca-Cola for their complicity in the genocide through their sponsorship. The Peace Project urges citizens to call on these companies to stop their business in the region, and acknowledge China's horrific actions.

Coca-Cola, in particular, has a bottling plant in the Xinjiang province and has known ties to forced labor from Uyghurs — actions that violate their own discrimination and corporate social responsibility policies. This follows a dark precedent in the history of Coca-Cola, which includes sponsoring the Olympic Games in Germany in 1936, when the Nuremberg Laws — highly antisemitic and racist policies — were already in place.

Though the fight against this genocide in China continues, efforts taken by the Uyghur Human Rights Project and the Campaign for Uyghurs have been so notable they have been jointly nominated to receive the upcoming Nobel Peace Prize.

"The UHRP and the Campaign for Uyghurs have made significant contributions to building fraternity between nations and promoting peace by defending the human rights of the Uyghur, Kazakh, and other predominately Muslim ethnic minorities that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has targeted with genocide and other crimes against humanity," said Reps. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) and Chris Smith (R-NJ) on the nomination.

Going forward, the continued goal of human rights organizations like The Peace Project is to carry on spreading awareness of China's actions, including their use of enhanced monitoring technology to control Uyghurs' movements and suppress any attempt to highlight the atrocities worldwide. The Peace Project is educating the public by providing resources on their website and has created an animation that explains the dire impact of current CCP policies on the lives of Uyghurs and potentially, all of us.

The Peace Project is a nonprofit organization that educates the public about the impacts of hatred through their Hate Free Initiative and Uyghur Initiative. They are currently focusing their efforts on spreading awareness about the Uyghur genocide and are partnering with other nonprofits in hopes of putting an end to this horrible injustice and educating the public about modern genocide.

