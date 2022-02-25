New Technomic foodservice index represents continued decline in January, dropping to 93.3 due to the omicron variant

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Each month, Technomic releases its TIndex, which showcases the index on the total U.S. foodservice industry. January's number continued the decline from previous months, dropping to 93.3, down from 95.9 in December and 97.2 in November. Based on this data, the industry is down 6.7% over a two-year basis but has grown by 11.1% compared to January 2021.
"The main reason for this continued downward slide is the lingering effect of the COVID-19 omicron variant," explains Joe Pawlak, managing principal at Technomic. "The new variant resulted in slower sales within almost all segments starting in mid-December and continuing throughout January."
Past TIndex releases:
- January 2022 (current): 93.3
- December 2021: 95.9
- November 2021: 97.2
TIndex is Technomic's index on the total U.S. industry, reported monthly, comparing performance to the same month in 2019. TIndex includes inflation and allows for industry growth analysis on a year-over-year basis for the same month. It offers a unique way to track the foodservice industry, built using a variety of data sets, including operator transaction, consumer visit tracking and distributor sales information. The data is then weighted and evaluated to align with a representation of the total foodservice industry.
Bookmark this webpage to get the latest TIndex at the end of every month: https://www.technomic.com/about/markets
Press inquiries: info@technomic.com
About Technomic
Technomic Inc., a Winsight company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic's services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking, as well as other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com.
SOURCE Technomic
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.