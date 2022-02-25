Two Sagora Senior Living communities win Best of Senior Living Award

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sagora Senior Living is proud to announce that two of its communities, Adante Independent Living in San Antonio, Texas and Elison Senior Living Community of Pinecrest in Largo, FL, were among the winners of A Place for Mom's 2022 Best of Senior Living Awards.
Award winners were selected by A Place for Mom based on reviews from residents and their loved ones. In order to be eligible for the award, communities and providers must have received at least 10 reviews on A Place for Mom and Senior Advisor while maintaining a rating of 4.5 stars or more. Communities and service providers that were selected make up the top 3 percent of their industry.
Adante Independent Living is located on Cembalo Boulevard in the North Central neighborhood of San Antonio, Texas. The community features luxurious cottages sitting on 26 wooded acres.
Elison Senior Living of Pinecrest is located in Largo, Florida, west of Tampa. It offers Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care programs, as well as an on-site putting green on a beautifully landscaped, nine-acre campus.
ABOUT SAGORA SENIOR LIVING
Sagora Senior Living is among the nation's top-50 senior housing providers and abides by a Resident-First philosophy. The company operates more than 50 communities in 11 states, with Cottages, Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care living options. For additional information, please visit Sagora.com.
