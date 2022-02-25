Influitive Releases 2022 State of Customer Marketing Report

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Influitive Corporation, the leading provider of engagement software for customer advocacy and online communities, has released its 2022 State of Customer Marketing Report. Influitive surveyed over 200 customer marketers across 17 countries in November 2021 to understand the key values and quantitative impact of customer marketing programs.
Customer marketing has hit the mainstream, with 98% of executives rating customer marketing as either very important or important to the overall success of their organization. Ninety-two percent of responding companies said their 2022 customer marketing budgets have grown or remained solid, up 9% from 2020.
Moreover, customer marketers using Influitive are seeing significant gains over their industry peers. For example, 67% of Influitive customers (versus 50% of non-Influitive customers) reported having revenue gains over the past year due to their customer marketing efforts, and 79% of Influitive customers (versus 66% of non-Influitive customers) are either satisfied or very satisfied with their customer marketing efforts.
"Over the last five years, customer marketing, advocacy and online community continue to see phenomenal growth, adoption and business impact as organizations adjust to a buyer-driven, customer-centric world," said Dan Cote, Chief Marketing Officer at Influitive. "We're also proud that Influitive customers stand tall among their industry peers in the ways they've grown their budgets, advocate pool, and have been able to tie their customer engagement efforts to significant revenue gains."
Other key findings from the report include:
- 93% of executives considered customer marketing very important or important to their company's selling efforts.
- 92% of respondents said their customer marketing budgets are growing or solid.
- 85% of respondents have a customer advocacy program, while 82% have an online customer community.
For further analysis and more detailed findings, download the 2022 State of Customer Marketing Report.
About Influitive
Influitive works with forward-thinking marketers and digital businesses who want a better way to engage customers and mobilize advocates to increase referrals, references, reviews, case studies, and more. Our easy-to-use SaaS platform combines industry-leading customer advocacy tools, expert services, and training with intelligent automation, gamification, and personalization features that drive extreme engagement and customer growth at scale. Global brands such as Cisco, IBM, HPE, SoFi, and Mountain Dew rely upon Influitive to help foster collaboration, build trust and deepen relationships with customers for top-line growth and bottom-line profits. Visit influitive.com to learn more.
Media Contact
Melissa Meyer, Influitive Corporation, +1 (905) 808-9627, marketing@influitive.com
SOURCE Influitive Corporation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.