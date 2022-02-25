Kurious365 Releases Disruptively-Priced Cloud Management Platform for Schools and Educational Programs

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kurious365 has announced General Availability of their School Management Platform (SMP) for small & medium educational and enrichment organizations for US & India regions. The software is available as a Beta release for other regions.
SMP, which is offered as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), delivers many high-value features, including website design & hosting (through drag & drop, no-code approach), Student Information System (SIS), Staff attendance kiosk app, Forms for online registration, Invoice & Receipts, Classroom management, Quiz, Payment and Marketplace. The marketplace will offer educational products including books, toys and digital content in a revenue sharing model with the schools.
Over 95% of the schools across the world heavily rely on manual processes and paper based approach for their day-to-day operations. Even if they use software it's used in silos and data is spread across various tools, making simple tasks time consuming. There is a lack of good off-the-shelf software that integrates all the features at an affordable price.
As per Ganesan Ramu, Co-Founder & CEO of Kurious365, "The company is focused on accelerating Digital Transformation for the industry on a wider scale, saving cost and increasing the revenue for our customers through this easy-to-use unified management platform at a very small price point." As per Charles Mallabarapu, Co-Founder & CTO, "The latest Cloud & UI technologies help build and operate the products with high scale at lower cost, benefitting our customers".
The company will offer the cloud application for Free for any for-profit organization that has upto 30 students and 3 staff, and for any non-profit organization that has upto 100 students and 25 staff members. For other customers, the subscription fee will start at $19/month. Free trial is available for all types of customers. Customers can signup for the software at https://signup.kurious365.com/
Contact:
Sarah James
sarah.james@kurious365.com
SOURCE Kurious365 Inc
