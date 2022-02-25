SCORE Cleveland Wins National Chapter of the Year (COTY) Award for Outstanding Service

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SCORE, mentors to America's small businesses and a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration, congratulates SCORE Cleveland for being named 2022 Chapter of the Year.
SCORE Cleveland was recognized from among 240 chapters nationwide for its outstanding mentoring and educational support to small businesses during these challenging times, including tripling their total services over the past two years.
With a focus on "no client left behind," the chapter's 80+ volunteers dedicated themselves to assisting local entrepreneurs in all aspects of starting and running a small business. In doing so, they enriched their community by helping to start 394 new businesses and create 676 new jobs in one year.
In 2021, SCORE Cleveland's services to local small businesses included:
- 32,000+ volunteer hours
- 14% increase in new, active volunteers from the previous year
- 4,869 mentoring sessions, a 29% increase over 2020
- 82 workshops and webinars with a total of 2,682 attendees
- Client service across a 130 mile wide area
- Collaborative partnerships with 50+ organizations
"This award is for our leadership team, mentors, and subject matter experts who are passionate about making a difference in the small business community and the lives of others," said SCORE Cleveland Co-Chapter Chair Bob Cohen. "I couldn't be more proud of their accomplishments."
SCORE Cleveland client Laura Licursi shares that her mentor has had great insight for her business, has consistently gone above and beyond to point out new opportunities and find answers. "[My SCORE mentor] helped me stay on track and bring my business back to where it was before the pandemic hit."
SCORE Cleveland was officially recognized at the Chapter of the Year Award ceremony, held virtually on Feb. 24 via SCORE's YouTube channel. Visit SCORE Cleveland online here.
About SCORE:
Since 1964, SCORE has helped 11 million entrepreneurs to start, grow or troubleshoot a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free mentoring, workshops and educational services to 1,500+ communities nationwide. In the past five years, SCORE volunteers have helped start 186,685 businesses and create 378,550 non-owner jobs. Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.
Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Contact:
Betsy Dougert
SCORE
800-634-0245
media@score.org
SOURCE SCORE
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.