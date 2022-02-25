Invitation to media - Greg Fergus, accompanied by Emmanuel Dubourg, to make an announcement on the Black Entrepreneurship Program

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)
Greg Fergus, Member of Parliament for Hull‒Aylmer and Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and to the President of the Treasury Board, will announce Government of Canada financial support for recipient organizations under the Ecosystem Fund of the Black Entrepreneurship Program. He will be accompanied for the occasion by Emmanuel Dubourg, Member of Parliament for Bourassa.
The Fund aims to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem for Black entrepreneurs and business owners in Canada.
The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, and the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development.
Date:
February 28, 2022
Time:
10:15 a.m.
Location:
The press briefing will be held online through the Zoom platform.
Journalists must confirm their participation by registering at the following address: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_l3OvsAwqRvecUkwhAcih5Q. CED will use the email addresses received to send out the news release the day of the announcement.
SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions
