CUTRIC conducting zero-emission transit data analytics for five Ontario transit agencies

Provincially-funded CUTRIC projects are using RoutΣ.i™ toolset to analyse unique variables affecting planning and implementation of transit electrification

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - As part of the Government of Ontario's five-year Climate Change Action Plan, the Canadian Urban Transit Research & Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC) is proud to be conducting empirical data analytics for Brampton Transit, Burlington Transit, Cornwall Transit, Toronto Transit Commission (TTC), and York Region Transit.

All five of the full-fleet, block-based studies are using CUTRIC's customizable RoutΣ.i™ toolset to analyse and assess the many unique variables affecting each agency's planning and implementation of transit electrification. To date, the RoutΣ.i™ toolset has been used in zero-emission bus (ZEB) feasibility studies with a combined value of more than $1 million, making CUTRIC Canada's leading non-profit ZEB consultant. Through a Joint Procurement Initiative, CUTRIC is working to add four more Ontario-based projects in 2022.

With Canada signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the COP26 conference requiring all new medium- and heavy-duty buses to be zero-emission by 2040, the need for neutral and science-based guidance on how electrified buses will work in Canadian communities is more pressing than ever before.

"Transitioning to ZEB technology is extremely complicated, and requires an energy system overhaul at the municipal level," explained CUTRIC President & CEO Josipa Petrunić. "That's why we support transit agencies in providing precise information that empowers them to do the right things at the right times as they embrace electrification and decarbonization."

The Brampton Transit study includes:

An in-depth review of the global ZEB technology landscape, including major national and international deployments, and incentives and funding opportunities

Energy analyses of battery electric bus (BEB) and hydrogen fuel cell electric bus (FCEB) systems, including revenue and non-revenue distance considerations

An economic analysis of four BEB and FCEB vehicles

A greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions-reduction analysis

A schedule analysis

An opportunity charger analysis

Ease of electrification recommendations for short- and long-term planning

A battery cost assessment analysis

A ZEB maintenance cost assessment

A battery degradation impact assessment

Predictive performance modelling of the energy consumption of one configuration of a standardized low-speed electrified autonomous shuttle (e-LSA) operating on one selected Brampton Transit route

Full-fleet route-based modelling analysis

Brampton Transit's study was unanimously approved and funded by Brampton City Council to support the City's transit electrification goals, along with achieving the goals outlined in Brampton's Community Energy and Emissions Reduction Plan (CEERP).

"Brampton is a Green City and a leader in environmental sustainability. Brampton Transit is part of the CUTRIC Pan-Canadian Battery Electric Bus Demonstration and Integration Trial, a global-first integration project, which supports further enhancement of our city's transit network and sustainability goals. Eight electric buses have been on Brampton's roads since May 2021, and we aim to further electrify our transit fleet. Electric buses support our mission for a greener city, and CUTRIC's study is important as we take the next steps in transforming Brampton's transit network. We thank our partners and look forward to Brampton's electric future."

- Alex Milojevic, General Manager, Brampton Transit

The Burlington Transit study includes:

An in-depth review of the global FCEB technology landscape

An energy analysis of FCEBs, including revenue and non-revenue distance considerations

An economic analysis assessing energy costs and preliminary fuelling infrastructure costs

A GHG emissions-reduction analysis

A preliminary electrification roadmap using hydrogen technology

Preliminary roll-out planning for BEBs and FCEBs including capital costs, dynamic operational costs, and funding and financing options

Predictive performance modelling of the energy consumption of one configuration of a standardized low-speed e-LSA operating on one selected Burlington Transit route

"Burlington Transit is looking into what needs to be done to convert our fleet from fossil fuels to electric buses. We are grateful for the expertise and partnership of CUTRIC to help us work through the costs and logistics of what is required to set up the infrastructure that is necessary to take Burlington Transit into the future. This work is important to the City in our quest to become carbon-neutral, mitigate climate change and protect the environment while we strive to improve our transit services for Burlington."

- Sue Connor, Director of Transit, City of Burlington

The Cornwall Transit study includes:

An in-depth review of the global BEB technology landscape

An energy analysis of three BEB configurations using in-depot and on-route charging, and including revenue and non-revenue distance considerations

An economic analysis estimating electricity usage costs and demand charges

A GHG emissions-reduction analysis

A schedule analysis

An opportunity charger analysis

Ease of electrification recommendations for short- and long-term planning

"For decades, Cornwall Transit has provided reliable public transportation for the City of Cornwall. On Monday, December 13, 2021 the City of Cornwall Council declared a climate emergency. The City of Cornwall has joined more than 500 Canadian municipalities who have already publicly recognized the global climate crisis. Cornwall Transit believes that a feasibility analysis is important to its ZEB goals/climate action plan, we are excited to take this next step in decreasing the City's carbon footprint through transit electrification, making our city greener and cleaner. CUTRIC is helping us with analyzing how we can attain our greenhouse gas emission reduction goals by completing a complex study on how best to electrify our fleet."

- Maurice Rozon, Maintenance Supervisor, Cornwall Transit

The TTC study includes:

An in-depth literature review of the global ZEB technology landscape

Energy analyses of BEB and FCEB systems including revenue and non-revenue distance considerations

An economic analysis of electricity usage costs and demand charges, and a preliminary examination of smart and non-smart charging options

A GHG emissions-reduction analysis comparing ZEBs with diesel buses and diesel-hybrids

A schedule analysis

An opportunity charger analysis

Ease of electrification recommendations for short- and long-term planning processes

Predictive performance modelling of the energy consumption of one configuration of a standardized e-LSA operating on one selected TTC route

"Electrification is the future of public transit and I'm proud of the TTC's leadership in this area as the owner and operator of North America's largest fleet of eBuses. Green technology has never been more important than it is today, and we are pleased to be leading the charge on fleet electrification. We have a responsibility to provide reliable, resilient, and sustainable service that the City of Toronto and our riders can depend on for decades to come. The TTC is grateful for CUTRIC's continued partnership and support as we continue to work toward our target of a zero-emissions fleet by 2040."

- Jaye Robinson, Chair, Toronto Transit Commission

The York Region Transit study includes:

A detailed empirical analysis and performance assessment of currently deployed BEBs and chargers at YRT

Data collection from YRT and Newmarket-Tay Power Distribution Limited (NTPDL)

Predictive performance modelling of the energy consumption of one configuration of a standardized e-LSA operating on five selected YRT routes

"Home to one of the largest public transit systems in Canada, York Region remains committed to continuous improvement with efficient and convenient transit to support our growing communities and protect our environment. In addition to reducing greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), we are also gaining valuable experience learning from this new technology and moving towards our goal of becoming a net-zero (GHG) Region by 2050."

- Wayne Emmerson, Chairman and CEO, the Regional Municipality of York

"The decarbonisation of Canada's transit systems must accelerate if 'building back better' is truly a priority," Petrunić said. "The CUTRIC team congratulates our transit agency clients for planning their energy transitions in a strategic and sustainable manner that prioritizes the urgent need for clean and efficient transit systems."

About CUTRIC

CUTRIC is a non-profit innovation consortium with a vision to make Canada a global leader in low-carbon smart mobility. Through industry-led collaborative research and large-scale technology integration trials, CUTRIC is working to achieve this goal by focusing on technology development, integration and standardization of low-carbon propulsion systems and smart vehicle systems, data-driven analytics in mobility, and cybersecurity in transportation.

