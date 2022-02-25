Government of Canada announces $237,087 for the Corporation de développement communautaire of Haut-Saint-François to address gender-based violence

EAST ANGUS, QC, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Gender-based violence is a serious human rights violation, a major public health risk, a national security concern, and a significant barrier to gender equality in Canada.

Today, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, MP for Compton—Stanstead, on behalf of the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced $237,087 for the Corporation de développement Communautaire (CDC) of Haut-Saint-François's new project to address gender-based violence.

The project will allow the CDC of Haut St-François to develop a multisectoral and integrated roundtable with experts and decision-makers to identify the root causes of gender-based violence in the Haut St-François region. It will also promote the voices of women and girls on gender-based violence issues to the Municipal County Region of Haut St-François.

This funding is part of the Government of Canada's commitment to assisting organizations providing critical services and support to victims and survivors of gender-based violence during and beyond the pandemic. This project will benefit women and youth as well as people of all identities and expressions to address systemic barriers to gender equality – bringing us all one step closer to a more inclusive Canada.

Today's announcement will help us address the root causes of gender-based violence. Projects like this one advance gender equality and empower women and girls to reach their full potential. This project will bring more women together, so they can share their experiences and work towards ending gender-based violence. In turn, it will have longstanding impacts on this generation and the generations to come.

The Honourable Marci Ien, P.C., M.P., Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

I am particularly proud that such an initiative is being put in place to ensure the equality and safety of women in my region. Preventing violence and breaking down barriers to their full participation ensures that women and children have a better and more vibrant life in our community. The CDC of Haut-Saint-François and its partners are initiating a cultural change and are an example to follow.

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

On our territory, there is a lot of violence against women and girls. This roundtable will make it possible to act on conjugal and sexual violence based on gender. We can go much further when we bring together partners from different backgrounds with organizations that are expert in the field such as the Centre des femmes of Haut-Saint-François, La Passerelle, and the Maison d'hébergement pour femmes victimes de violence conjugales et leurs enfants, La Méridienne.

Jinny Mailhot, Director of the Corporation de développement communautaire of Haut-Saint-François

provided to support Canadians experiencing gender-based violence during and beyond the pandemic. To date, over 1,300 organizations have received funding and provided support and services to over 1.3 million people. Budget 2021 committed a further $200 million over two years to enhance the capacity and responsiveness of organizations providing gender-based violence services and support for women, girls, LGBTQ2, and non-binary people.





over two years to enhance the capacity and responsiveness of organizations providing gender-based violence services and support for women, girls, LGBTQ2, and non-binary people. In Canada , 30% of women, 8% of men, and 23.5% of transgender and gender-diverse people have been sexually assaulted at some point since the age of 15. That's more than 11 million Canadians.

