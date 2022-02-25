CAMILO Announces North American Arena Tour "Camilo - North American Tour 2022"

MIAMI, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAMMY® nominated and five-time Latin GRAMMY® winner, critically acclaimed, singer-songwriter Camilo has announced his upcoming "Camilo - North American Tour 2022." The tour, presented by entertainment company Loud And Live, will kick off on August 27 in New York at Radio City Music Hall, and will continue through November hitting major cities such as Miami, Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Toronto, Puerto Rico and more!
This marks the first time Camilo will offer his show in the country's main arenas as well as in two Canadian cities, a notable feat not only for Camilo, but for La Tribu who have supported him from the start of his career.
"After collaborating in 2021 on Camilo's first and successful tour, Mis Manos US Tour, it is an honor to announce his return to the arenas of the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada with his Camilo – North American Tour 2022," said Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud And Live.
Pre-sales will go live on Monday, February 28 and tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning March 3 at 10AM local time in each market at CamiloTour2022.com.
Before starting this tour, he will perform in Paris, London, Zurich, Milan and 16 cities in Spain starting June 23.
Most recently, Camilo wrapped up his sold-out Mis Manos Tour in December 2021 in Mexico after visiting major US cities as well as Puerto Rico, Argentina and Colombia.
Currently the admired singer-songwriter is working on his next studio album.
About Loud And Live:
An Entertainment, Marketing, Media & Live Events Company, Loud And Live performs at the intersection of music, sports, lifestyle and contentdevelopment. Headquartered in Miami with additional offices in San Francisco, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Spain, Loud And Live is driven byits passion to create engaging experiences for global audiences.
