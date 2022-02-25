Ascend Elite Realty Partners With Side To Grow Its Clientele Without Sacrificing Quality

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ascend Elite Realty today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Ascend Elite Realty, a firm focused on serving luxury market buyers and sellers in South Central Texas, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.

Kelley Martin, Ascend Elite Realty founder, is a longtime real estate agent and San Antonio native. Martin has used her decades of experience and exceptional market knowledge to help countless people relocate to or from the area. Guided by her client-focused approach, she's completed over $300 million in career sales and carved out her legacy as one of the top agents in the San Antonio area. For her feats, Martin has been recognized by the San Antonio Business Journal as one of the area's Top 15 Individual Real Estate Agents in 2020 and elsewhere honored as the No. 1 sales agent among a pool of 1,300-plus agents.

Centering service and personal connections with clients in all its dealings, Ascend Elite Realty works with luxury homebuyers and sellers throughout Greater San Antonio. Its team of experts specializes in helping sellers, buyers, downsizers, and military personnel relocating for duty.

Partnering with Side will ensure Ascend Elite Realty remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Ascend Elite Realty with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Ascend Elite Realty will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.

"Ascend Elite Realty is elevating the San Antonio luxury market one satisfied client at a time," said Martin. "To sustain our growth without sacrificing quality, we're taking full advantage of Side's state-of-the-art marketing, tech, administrative, and legal support."

Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.

About Ascend Elite Realty

In true Texas fashion, Ascend Elite Realty is doing real estate big. To ensure its clients get the most out of the South Central Texas luxury market, the team of experts aligns with them and never loses sight of the value of their time and money. Delivering comprehensive real estate services that revolve around people's needs, Ascend Elite Realty handles every detail with unparalleled care and attention, offering clients the peace of mind of a stress-free transaction. For more information, visit http://www.ascendeliterealty.com.

About Side

Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.

