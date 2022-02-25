alliantgroup Announces Addition of Erik Paulsen to its Strategic Advisory Board

HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- alliantgroup is excited to add Erik Paulsen, former Congressman (R-MN), to its Strategic Advisory Board. Paulsen served in Congress from 2009-2019 and was a leading member on the chief tax writing House Ways and Means Committee, which has jurisdiction over health care, economic and trade policy. Additionally, Paulsen was the Chairman of the Joint Economic Committee, focusing on innovation, entrepreneurship, access to capital, digital trade and key economic issues.

Paulsen is known as a leading advocate for medical innovation and is a passionate advocate for the medical technology industry, which not only brings life-saving technologies to patients, but is driven by small and medium sized businesses that provide hundreds of thousands of jobs that pay higher than average salaries.

"What I truly appreciate about alliantgroup is the firm's mission of helping small business. My grandfather owned a small manufacturing company that is now run by my uncles, so I have a special connection to the power behind small businesses and what they need to succeed—they are the heart and soul and engine of our economy and I'm excited to use my expertise to help them get to the next level," said Erik Paulsen.

"Erik's long-held passion for helping small businesses thrive is core to alliantgroup's mission. We are so excited to have him join the team and bring his expertise and dedication around innovation and skills growth to our clients. I am especially excited to apply his medical technology experience to the ever-growing bench of industries that alliantgroup helps with reinvestment and growth," said Dhaval Jadav, alliantgroup CEO.

Prior to his service in Congress, Rep. Paulsen was a member of the Minnesota State Legislature, where he served as House Majority Leader. He has over 16 years of business experience, including working as a business analyst at Target Corporation. He has his B.A. in mathematics from St. Olaf College.

alliantgroup is a management consulting company with a mission to strengthen American businesses through reinvestment in innovation and job growth. We educate businesses, the industry groups that serve them and the accounting firms that advise them on federal and state credits and incentives that are legislated by our government to keep the U.S. competitive in the global landscape. We are proud to have helped over 27,000 businesses claim more than $16 billion in credits and incentives. alliantgroup is headquartered in Houston, Texas with additional offices located in Austin, Boston, Chicago, Indianapolis, New York, Irvine, Sacramento, Washington, D.C.; and Bristol and London in the U.K. For more information, visit alliantgroup and engage with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

