Prime Therapeutics unveils inaugural diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) transparency report

EAGAN, Minn., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) today announces its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Annual Transparency Report. Titled "Our Journey," Prime's inaugural report demonstrates its progress toward workplace and community equity, acknowledging the meaningful steps taken – and required in future – to attain a more diverse, inclusive way of doing business within its walls and in its interactions with clients and partners.
"It's important to be transparent about where we are as a company when it comes to DEI," said Erin Feigal, senior vice president and chief human resources officer for Prime. "We are proud of the steps Prime has taken over the last few years to become a more inclusive workplace," added Feigal. "While there's still work to be done, we have many great people to help us move forward together on this diversity, equity and inclusion journey."
The report provides insight on Prime's progress since 2018 and recognizes Prime is on a journey toward ongoing improvement. Prime's vision is that diversity and inclusion efforts are seen, heard and felt throughout the company, and these positive outward actions become part of its DNA as an organization.
"Our Journey" looks at Prime's organizational makeup, its hiring and recruiting strategy, training and education and key DEI milestones that are complete or in progress.
It also highlights goals of Prime's Diversity & Inclusion Council, including the idea of embracing "radical welcome-ness," which means gladly, completely, and earnestly receiving colleagues of all backgrounds, races, ethnicities, gender identities, sexual orientations, abilities, religions and ages. To advance forward on the DEI journey, Prime will strive to offer "radical welcome-ness" in every interaction. And Prime is committed to building its collective capacity for allyship, advocacy and understanding.
On the inclusion and allyship front, Prime recently earned a perfect score on Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index, a key measure of Prime's commitment to (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer plus Allies) LGBTQ+ workplace equality.
About Prime Therapeutics
Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) helps people get the medicine they need to feel better and live well. Prime provides total drug management solutions for health plans, employers, and government programs including Medicare and Medicaid. The company processes claims and offers clinical services for people with complex medical conditions. Prime serves nearly 33 million people. It is collectively owned by 19 Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans, subsidiaries or affiliates of those plans. For more information visit www.primetherapeutics.com or follow @Prime_PBM on Twitter.
CONTACT: Jenine Anderson
Public Relations Manager
612.777.5629
jenine.anderson@primetherapeutics.com
SOURCE Prime Therapeutics LLC
