PKF O'Connor Davies Hires Bhakti Shah as Partner

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory firms, today announced that it has hired Bhakti Shah as Partner. Shah, who will join the Firm's Cranford, NJ, office as a member of its Trust & Estate practice, has spent the past decade providing strategic public accounting and tax compliance expertise to a host of national and international clients. Shah's hiring contributes to the growth of a core practice area and reflects an ongoing effort across the Firm to expand its knowledge base, service offerings and operational footprint.

"Bhakti is a first-rate accountant and attorney whose proven track record of client collaboration makes her a natural fit for the PKF O'Connor Davies team," said Christine Pronek, Partner at PKF O'Connor Davies. "Her unique understanding of both the financial and legal facets of trust and estate planning will ensure clients are able to develop plans that fully reflect their wishes."

Shah has spent the past 10 years working with high-net-worth individuals to guide them through complex mitigation strategies, retirement planning and charitable giving. With in-depth tax advisory, planning and compliance experience, she is skilled in performing due diligence and analysis. Prior to joining the Firm, Shah worked for two of the "Big Four" accounting firms. She most recently served as the Senior Vice President and Tax Planning Manager of a North Jersey wealth management firm.

"In all of my conversations with the PKF O'Connor Davies team, what has always been apparent is their unyielding passion for client service, which is something I've also advocated for throughout my career," Shah said. "It's so inspiring to join a team that never hesitates to go the extra mile when it comes to helping clients achieve their financial goals. I can't wait to get started."

Shah holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Boston University's Questrom School of Business and a Juris Doctor from New York Law School, where she graduated magna cum laude. A member of the New Jersey State Bar Association, she is a licensed attorney in the States of New York and New Jersey, as well as a Certified Public Accountant in the State of New York.

PKF O'Connor Davies continues to expand through organic growth and acquisitions on the East Coast. It has supported this growth with a strategic combination of promoting from within coupled with an ongoing focus on top-tier external hires.

About PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP

PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, is a full-service certified public accounting and advisory firm with a long history of serving clients both domestically and internationally. With roots tracing to 1891, the Firm has 19 offices in the United States and abroad. In the U.S., offices are located across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Florida, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, where PKF O'Connor Davies has recently merged in Boston-based DGC, LLP, and expanded its footprint in the New England market.

The Firm also has an office in Mumbai, India. PKF O'Connor Davies employs more than 1,400 professionals who provide a complete range of accounting, auditing, tax and management advisory services. The Firm is led by over 150 partners who are closely involved in the day-to-day management of engagements, ensuring a high degree of client service and cost effectiveness.

The Firm is a top-ranked firm, according to Accounting Today's 2021 "Top 100 Firms" list and was recently recognized as one of "America's Best Tax and Accounting Firms" by Forbes. PKF O'Connor Davies was named one of Vault's 2022 Accounting 50, a ranking of the 50 best accounting employers to work for in North America and ranked among the top 50 most prestigious accounting firms in America in a complementary Vault survey.

PKF O'Connor Davies is the lead North American representative of the international association of PKF member firms. PKF International is a network of legally independent member firms providing accounting, tax and business advisory services in over 400 locations in 150 countries around the world. With its tradition, experience and focus on the future, PKF O'Connor Davies is ready to help clients meet today's ever-changing economic conditions and manage the growing complexities of the regulatory environment. For more information, visit http://www.PKFOD.com.

