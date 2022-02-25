Photography Equipment Market to witness 4% of the growth from MEA|Evolving Opportunities with Bron Elektronik AG and Canon Inc.|Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Photography Equipment market share is estimated to decline by USD 5.94 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth is anticipated to decelerate at a CAGR of 13.74%. Factors such as product innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization are significantly driving the photography equipment market in this region.
Our research report on "Photography Equipment Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.
Photography Equipment market report key highlights
- Estimated year-on-year growth rate: -12.21%
- Key market segments: Product (cameras and other photography equipment), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA)
- Key Consumer Region & contribution: MEA at 4%
Photography Equipment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 13.74%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 5.94 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
-12.21
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
MEA at 4%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Canada, Germany, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Bron Elektronik AG, Canon Inc., CASIO Computer Co. Ltd., Eastman Kodak Co., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Nikon Corp., Olympus Corp., Panasonic Corp., Polaroid Film B.V., and Sony Group Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Photography Equipment Market Share Trend
- Increasing demand for MILCs and waterproof cameras
Different varieties of cameras have been introduced by photography equipment vendors in order to provide a better photographic experience and great efficiency. A new market trend is the increased demand for mirrorless interchangeable cameras. Customers are looking for cameras that provide a pleasant photography experience and are simple to operate. These cameras are smaller and lighter than DSLRs, and they don't have mirrors inside the body. As a result, light travels through the lens and picture sensors directly. In their mirrorless cameras, certain users can use third-party lens adapters. They can also use lenses from other manufacturers. Customers that participate in adventure sports and activities can use these cameras because they are waterproof.
Photography Equipment Market Challenge
- High adoption of smartphones
The increase in smartphone users has had a negative impact on the global photography equipment business. As smartphones are equipped with built-in lenses that give high-image quality, this has harmed digital camera makers who develop built-in lens digital cameras or shoot cameras. As a result, users are spending more on cellphones with numerous features. Smartphones with high-resolution cameras are posing a threat to the demand for digital and DSLR cameras, as it is easier to take photographs and films with mobile devices. As a result, increased global smartphone adoption is projected to be a major market problem.
Key market vendors insights
The photography equipment market share is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.
Some of the key market vendors are:
- Bron Elektronik AG
- Canon Inc.
- CASIO Computer Co. Ltd.
- Eastman Kodak Co.
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
- Nikon Corp.
- Olympus Corp.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Polaroid Film B.V.
- Sony Group Corp.
- Key Segment Analysis by Product
- Cameras
- During the forecast period, the cameras category will gain considerable market share in photographic equipment. One of the key factors for the growth of the camera market worldwide is the growing passion for photography among end-users such as tourists, adventure seekers, wildlife enthusiasts, home video producers, and concertgoers. Rising digital camera usage over traditional film cameras, product debuts in the professional digital camera category, the growing online shopping trend, and high demand for new cameras are some of the factors driving the market forward.
Regional Market Analysis
MEA will contribute to 4% of the photography equipment market share growth during the forecast period. US, China, Canada, Germany, and Japan are the major markets for photography equipment market share.
The growing passion for photography among end-users, such as tourists, adventure seekers, wildlife enthusiasts, home video makers, and concertgoers is expected to boost the photography equipment market share in the region.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Cameras - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Other photography equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bron Elektronik AG
- Canon Inc.
- CASIO Computer Co. Ltd.
- Eastman Kodak Co.
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
- Nikon Corp.
- Olympus Corp.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Polaroid Film B.V.
- Sony Group Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
