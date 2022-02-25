Photography Equipment Market to witness 4% of the growth from MEA|Evolving Opportunities with Bron Elektronik AG and Canon Inc.|Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Photography Equipment market share is estimated to decline by USD 5.94 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth is anticipated to decelerate at a CAGR of 13.74%. Factors such as product innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization are significantly driving the photography equipment market in this region.

Our research report on "Photography Equipment Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Photography Equipment market report key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: -12.21%

Key market segments: Product (cameras and other photography equipment), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA)

, APAC, , , and MEA) Key Consumer Region & contribution: MEA at 4%

Photography Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 13.74% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 5.94 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) -12.21 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution MEA at 4% Key consumer countries US, China, Canada, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Bron Elektronik AG, Canon Inc., CASIO Computer Co. Ltd., Eastman Kodak Co., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Nikon Corp., Olympus Corp., Panasonic Corp., Polaroid Film B.V., and Sony Group Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Photography Equipment Market Share Trend

Increasing demand for MILCs and waterproof cameras

Different varieties of cameras have been introduced by photography equipment vendors in order to provide a better photographic experience and great efficiency. A new market trend is the increased demand for mirrorless interchangeable cameras. Customers are looking for cameras that provide a pleasant photography experience and are simple to operate. These cameras are smaller and lighter than DSLRs, and they don't have mirrors inside the body. As a result, light travels through the lens and picture sensors directly. In their mirrorless cameras, certain users can use third-party lens adapters. They can also use lenses from other manufacturers. Customers that participate in adventure sports and activities can use these cameras because they are waterproof.

Photography Equipment Market Challenge

High adoption of smartphones

The increase in smartphone users has had a negative impact on the global photography equipment business. As smartphones are equipped with built-in lenses that give high-image quality, this has harmed digital camera makers who develop built-in lens digital cameras or shoot cameras. As a result, users are spending more on cellphones with numerous features. Smartphones with high-resolution cameras are posing a threat to the demand for digital and DSLR cameras, as it is easier to take photographs and films with mobile devices. As a result, increased global smartphone adoption is projected to be a major market problem.

Key market vendors insights

The photography equipment market share is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

Bron Elektronik AG

Canon Inc.

CASIO Computer Co. Ltd.

Eastman Kodak Co.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

Nikon Corp.

Olympus Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Polaroid Film B.V.

Sony Group Corp.

Key Segment Analysis by Product

Cameras



During the forecast period, the cameras category will gain considerable market share in photographic equipment. One of the key factors for the growth of the camera market worldwide is the growing passion for photography among end-users such as tourists, adventure seekers, wildlife enthusiasts, home video producers, and concertgoers. Rising digital camera usage over traditional film cameras, product debuts in the professional digital camera category, the growing online shopping trend, and high demand for new cameras are some of the factors driving the market forward.

Regional Market Analysis

MEA will contribute to 4% of the photography equipment market share growth during the forecast period. US, China, Canada, Germany, and Japan are the major markets for photography equipment market share.

The growing passion for photography among end-users, such as tourists, adventure seekers, wildlife enthusiasts, home video makers, and concertgoers is expected to boost the photography equipment market share in the region.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Cameras - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other photography equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

